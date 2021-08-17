Ryan Reynolds Says Epic Free Guy Cameo was 'Entirely' Wife Blake Lively's Idea

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds is giving Blake Lively credit for her contribution in his latest film, Free Guy.

On Monday, the 44-year-old actor shared a sweet tribute to his wife on his Instagram Story thanking her for the success of the comedy, which premiered Friday. Reynolds revealed Lively, 33, was the mastermind behind a — spoiler alert — Chris Evans/Captain America cameo towards the end of the film.

"Free Guy wouldn't be the movie it is without @blakelively," he wrote alongside a smiling selfie of the couple. "She was essential in every part of the making of this film, creatively and emotionally, and the cameo everyone is talking about was entirely her idea. #WorkWife."

Soon after, The Rhythm Section star reshared the post onto her Instagram Story, adding a "partners in crime" sticker onto the photo.

Blake Lively Instagram

Blake Lively Instagram

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Says His Daughters Troll Him Just Like Wife Blake Lively: 'I'm Safe from Nothing'

Before Free Guy debuted last week, the actress shouted out her husband's new movie on social media. Last Thursday, she shared a cheeky bikini snapshot of herself in a patterned two-piece by the pool, writing in the caption, "Go see @freeguymovie this weekend or you'll be bummed."

The Gossip Girl alum also included a GIF of her husband making a shocked facial expression, checking her out.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lively and Reynolds met in 2010 when they starred together as romantic leads in Green Lantern. They began dating a year later and tied the knot in September 2012. The couple would go on to welcome three daughters: James, 6½, Inez, 4½, and Betty, 22 months.

The actors have become famous for trolling each other on social media, most recently while celebrating the 10th anniversary of their first date by returning to the restaurant where their love story began.

Story continues

"10 years later. We still go out on our 'first date,' " Lively wrote alongside a photo of the couple ready for the night out July 31. "But in much more comfortable shoes." She also posted a picture of Reynolds standing in front of Boston sushi eatery O Ya, writing, "If it weren't for this place. We wouldn't be together. No joke. No restaurant means more to us."

RELATED VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds Says Every Scene With 'Free Guy' Co-Star Jodie Comer Was "Like a Vacation"

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Says Free Guy Is Getting a Sequel amid Successful Opening Weekend: 'Woo Hoo!!'

Reynolds also shared a selfie with his wife in front of the restaurant. "Our favorite restaurant with her 4th favorite date," he captioned the snap, keeping up their playful trolling, which appears to be their love language.

The actor later reposted a broader crop of the photo, complete with a disclaimer covering his face. "Posting this again because I cut out my wife's cute earrings," he wrote. "She trained me better than this. Sorry if I let anyone down."

Lively shared his post to her story, adding, "That's right."

Free Guy shattered expectations with a $28.4 million opening weekend, raking in $51 million worldwide, Deadline reported, and is in theaters now.