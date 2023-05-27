Ryan Reynolds remembers 'bravest, kindest' Wrexham fan whose dying wish was to meet the actor

(Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Ryan Reynolds is mourning the loss of a fan who made a serious impact on him.

The Deadpool actor, 46, posted an Instagram tribute to Jay Fear, the 45-year-old Wrexham fan with terminal appendix cancer, whose dying wish was to meet the actor.

"So grateful to have spent time with Jay Fear. He didn’t have much of it left. The fact he shared that time so freely with others is something I’ll never take for granted and never forget. This man lived. Sending all my love, respect and condolences to Deb, Jess and Sam," the father of four wrote in the Instagram post.

Reynolds also shared some words about the superfan via Instagram story.

"Rip Jay Fear. One of the bravest, kindest, and most generous people I've ever met,” the Just Friends star wrote.

"Thank you for sharing your dad with me,” he continued. “I know how inadequate words must be given your enormous loss. Sending you all our love from my family, Wrexham and beyond. I loved every second I spent with Jay.”

In April, the BBC reported that Fear became a big fan of the football club while undergoing treatment for cancer and watched Reynolds’ docu-series, Welcome to Wrexham. Reynolds and actor pal Rob McElhenney purchased the Welsh soccer team in 2021, which plays in the English soccer league. The team recently won a league promotion.

Fear’s dying wish was to see Wrexham A.F.C. play and to meet the Spirited actor. Fear told the BBC, "I've always loved Ryan Reynolds — ever since Van Wilder. I remember watching that for the first time and thinking that guy was cool.”

"I started watching the [Welcome to] Wrexham program on Disney Plus and when you watch that you can't help but love Wrexham. It would be so nice to go to a Wrexham game and actually meet Ryan Reynolds at the same time," he added.

Later that month, Fear’s dream came true. “They always say you should never meet your idol and this guy is definitely an exception to that," the fan told BBC 5 Live's Sunday Breakfast.

In a BBC interview, Reynolds said it was "amazing" to get to know Fear after their meeting.

“I wonder if I'd have the same unwavering joy if our roles were reversed," Reynolds questioned at the time. "He is an exceptional person and his family is wonderful. I got a little choked up talking to him and feeling how much his kids and wife are going to miss him."