Ryan Reynolds, Randall Park recreate 'The Office' bit for John Krasinksi's 'IF' teaser

Ryan Reynolds at Revels & Revelations 11 in New York City on Oct. 9, 2023; Randall Park at the Gold Gala at the Music Center in Los Angeles on May 6, 2023; John Krasinski at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif on Jan 7, 2024.

Some bits never die.

Ryan Reynolds and Randall Park revived a classic scene from "The Office" in which Park pretends he is John Krasinski and always has been.

A new behind-the-scenes teaser for the family film "IF," written and directed by the real John Krasinski and co-starring Reynolds, starts with the "Deadpool" actor discussing the movie. As Reynolds is talking, he's interrupted by Park, who sits in Krasinski's chair and introduces himself as Reynolds' co-star.

"You're not John Krasinski. You're Randall Park. John Krasinski is much shorter and less Asian than you are," Reynolds says.

"Uh, Ryan, I know it's been a while since we shot but we spent like, four months together. Like, 10-hour days," the "Fresh Off the Boat" star replies.

Reynolds then quizzes Park on who Krasinski is married to and where he was born. Park answers both correctly: Emily Blunt and Boston. Refusing to accept Park as Krasinski, Reynolds says he must have found the answers on Wikipedia.

Though Reynolds can't accept Park as Krasinski, the pair go on to discuss the concept and making of "IF," followed by snippets of the live-action-meets-Pixar movie and its filming.

'The Office' joke the 'IF' teaser is referencing

The reference from the teaser is to a joke that first debuted in a season nine episode of the NBC sitcom. During the episode, Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) is thrown off by a prank in which Randall Park's character pretends to be Jim Halpert (Krasinski). Park commits to the bit by learning his work assignments, kissing Jim's wife Pam (Jenna Fischer) and even placing a framed photo of their "family."

The film "IF," which stands for "imaginary friends," follows a young girl (Cailey Fleming) who begins to see other people's imaginary friends. The film, set for release on May 17, will also star Blunt, Louis Gossett Jr., Maya Rudolph, Matt Damon, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Krasinki's own former TV boss, Steve Carell.

A sneak peak of the movie will debut on Super Bowl Sunday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Watch Randall Park as John Krasinski prank Ryan Reynolds in 'IF' promo