Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Trolls Friend Nick Cannon on Twitter After TV Host Announces Baby No. 11

Ryan Reynolds attends Netflix's

Cindy Ord/Getty; Prince Williams/Getty

Ryan Reynolds is poking fun at his friend Nick Cannon — again!

Following the announcement that Cannon, 42, is expecting his 11th baby, his second with model Alyssa Scott, Reynolds chimed in with a joke.

"We're gonna need a bigger bottle," Reynolds, 46, added to a retweet of the PEOPLE story sharing the news of Cannon's little one on the way.

We’re gonna need a bigger bottle. https://t.co/B5QuwUscCN — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 3, 2022

On Thursday, Scott shared a series of intimate photos with Cannon from the pair's maternity shoot together, captioning one of the posts: "This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING 🤍."

Reynolds comment could be in reference to a bigger baby bottle for his expanding brood or, of course, to the actor's Aviation Gin. For Father's Day, Cannon joined the Deadpool actor for a hilarious ad in which the Masked Singer host took viewers through the process of making "the mother of all cocktails: 'The Vasectomy.' "

In the spot, Cannon quipped, "Lord knows I need one," before starting to make the drink: 1 oz. cranberry juice, 3 oz. tonic, a dash of lemon juice and 1.5 oz. Aviation Gin over ice in a tall glass, stirred and garnished with an orange-rind twist.

All along, the star teased about the joys of parenting, including all the "full night's sleep" he's getting.

"And that looks like a delicious Vasectomy," he declared at the end of the process before Reynolds, stepped into the shot for a sip.

Ryan Reynolds and Nick Cannon Celebrate Father's Day with ‘The Vasectomy’ Cocktail

Ryan Reynolds/YouTube Ryan Reynolds and Nick Cannon

"I'll take it from here, Nick. I have three kids," Reynolds said, then did a spit take when Cannon deadpanned, "I have eight."

Since then, Cannon has recently welcomed two more children: a baby girl, Onyx Ice, with model LaNisha Cole, and a baby boy, Rise Messiah, with model Brittany Bell.

The musician also shares son Golden Sagon, 6, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months, with Bell.

He is also dad to twins Zion and Zillion, 16 months, with Abby De La Rosa, who is currently expecting her third baby, as well as 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He shares son Legendary Love, 3 months, with model Bre Tiesi.

Cannon and Scott also share son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021.