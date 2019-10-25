Ryan Reynolds Gives R-Rated Congrats to 'Joker' for Beating 'Deadpool' Box Office: 'You Motherf—er'

Ryan Reynolds is offering an R-rated congratulations to Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker after the hit villain origin film beat Deadpool‘s record as the highest grossing R-rated movie of all time.

On Friday, Joker crossed the box office milestone, starting its fourth weekend in theaters with a $788 million tally. The record was previously set by 2016’s Deadpool, which ended its run with $783 million.

Shortly after Joker made history, Reynolds, 43, tweeted an edited version of the now-iconic Joker poster of Phoenix’s characters dancing down stairs in Gotham City. Below Phoenix are the titles of the R-rated films Joker has defeated, and above it reads: “You motherf—er.”

“R-Rated box office congratulatory posts aren’t like the ones you’re used to…,” Reynolds captioned the post.

R-Rated box office congratulatory posts aren’t like the ones you’re used to... pic.twitter.com/OTy2BqIP4f — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 25, 2019

Joker has been praised by critics and received the Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival in late August before premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival to even more buzz.

While the film is focused on a comic book character, the story itself is more of a character study of a man who descends into madness than a superhero tentpole movie.

Joker is out now.