Ryan Reynolds Confirms Arrival of Third Child with Blake Lively — and Reveals the Baby's Sex!

It’s a girl!

Ryan Reynolds confirmed the arrival of his third child with Blake Lively on Wednesday with a photo of the two parents snuggling up with what appeared to be their new bundle of joy in British Columbia, Canada.

“I love B.C.,” the Canadian-born actor, 42, said in a tweet Wednesday urging people to vote for climate policy.

“I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in,” he said in the tweet revealing the sex of his baby. “On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click http://Elections.ca for voting info. #Capilano“

The photo accompanying the Deadpool star’s tweet featured the couple smiling at each other with their child, presumably their latest little one, in a baby carrier worn by her dad, but her face had been blurred out and a smiley face drawn over her real face.

Ryan Reynolds/Twitter More

The trio stood on a forest trail with sunlight glinting through the massive trees, and Reynolds sweetly placed his hand on Lively’s head as the two parents beamed at each other.

Reynolds and Lively, 32, are also parents to daughters Inez, 2½, and James, 4½.

PEOPLE confirmed on October 4 that the couple had welcomed their third child, but no details about the baby’s sex, name or birth details were released at the time.

I love B.C. 🇨🇦 I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click https://t.co/gJ8wvRwD2y for voting info. #Capilano pic.twitter.com/a3itOeIqQx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 17, 2019

RELATED: Family of Five! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Welcome Third Child

Lively debuted her baby bump at the premiere for her husband’s movie Pokémon: Detective Pikachu in May, dazzling fans in a fitted yellow dress that highlighted her growing bump.

“They are so happy and excited about having another baby,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They really are the most in-love and in-tune couple, and very hands-on parents. They’d have a dozen kids if they could.”

It’s no secret that Reynolds loves being a father to girls, and told Entertainment Weekly Radio in 2016 “if I could have nine daughters, I would be thrilled. Really, like I genuinely would be.”

He added at the time that part of the reason he didn’t want boys was because he grew up with three brothers, which caused some chaos in the house growing up.

RELATED VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds Won’t Work at the Same Time as Blake Lively: ‘The Family Stays Together and That’s Where Home Is’

“My brothers and I, there’s four of us, we would destroy the house,” he recalled to EW Radio. “I was eight and I could patch and drywall at eight. We could actually repair an entire hole in the wall in our house within 15 minutes.”

“That’s part of the reason I don’t want boys, because I don’t want a wiffle house. I just want the house to be normal.”

“Having a daughter was a dream come true for me,” the actor told PEOPLE after he and Lively welcomed their first daughter, James. “I would have made a terrible king.”

It looks like the dream is continuing for Reynolds!