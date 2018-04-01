Ryan Reynolds Comments On Marriage Trouble Rumors Like Only He Can

Actor Ryan Reynolds sought to put to rest any rumors of relationship problems with wife, actress Blake Lively. And he did so in the most Ryan Reynolds way possible.

Reynolds referenced an IBTimes India story that in turn cited an OK! Magazine article that quoted an unnamed insider ― still following? ― as saying the couple struggles to find “quality time together.”

Reynolds openly mocked that claim on Twitter Saturday.

I wish. I could use a little “me time”. https://t.co/S6kXFsWaMe

— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 31, 2018

Reynolds and Lively are known for their savage social media wit, even burning each other occasionally. Last year, Reynolds wished his wife a happy birthday via Instagram, coupling it with this hilariously cropped photo.

Later in the year, when Reynolds’ birthday came around, it was Lively’s turn. And she got him good, posting a photo of Ryan Gosling.

These two appear to have a incredible sense of humor about themselves and their relationship in the public eye. We’re guessing they’re still going strong.

Reynolds’ highly anticipated “Deadpool 2” comes out May 18.