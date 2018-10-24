Ryan Reynolds' response to Hugh Jackman's birthday message is everything you'd expect and more

When he's not busy tweeting very creative descriptions of his Aviation Gin or trolling Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds occasionally enjoys getting into Twitter feuds.

His last war of words was with none other than Paddington Bear, but now it seems he's decided to pick on someone his own size. And in fairness, this time it wasn't him that started it.

On Tuesday, to mark Reynolds' 42nd birthday, Hugh Jackman posted the following tweet.

Because I’m told that I AM THE NICEST GUY and you’re NOT. @VancityReynolds ... I will let you hug me. Just this once. On your birthday. pic.twitter.com/OoW3ZJiN2N — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 23, 2018

The response was, of course, vintage Reynolds.

This man is a monster. He’s not even from Australia. He’s from Milwaukee. https://t.co/CxHceP4d9L — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 23, 2018

No reply yet from Jackman to that shocking contention.

