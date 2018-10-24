    Ryan Reynolds' response to Hugh Jackman's birthday message is everything you'd expect and more

    Sam Haysom
    

    When he's not busy tweeting very creative descriptions of his Aviation Gin or trolling Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds occasionally enjoys getting into Twitter feuds.

    His last war of words was with none other than Paddington Bear, but now it seems he's decided to pick on someone his own size. And in fairness, this time it wasn't him that started it.

    On Tuesday, to mark Reynolds' 42nd birthday, Hugh Jackman posted the following tweet.

    The response was, of course, vintage Reynolds.

    No reply yet from Jackman to that shocking contention.

