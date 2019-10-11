Ryan Phillippe Settles Assault Lawsuit With Ex-Girlfriend, Days Before Reese Witherspoon Was Set To Testify

Ryan Phillippe has reached a settlement with his ex-girlfriend who sued him for assault, days before Reese Witherspoon was set to testify.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Phillippe has informed the court of the settlement with his ex-girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt. The deal comes days before the trial was set to start on October 15.

The settlement will bring an end to the case without a trial. Phillippe was fighting hard to block his ex-wife, Reese Witherspoon, from testifying. Hewitt had pushed hard and was expected to grill the actress in court.

As The Blast first reported, Elsie Hewitt sued the actor for $1 million accusing him of assaulting her at his Los Angeles home. She claimed after an argument with the actor, she went to his house to get her belongings.

Once she arrived, she claimed Phillippe was extremely agitated, grabbed her upper arm “so tightly that his grip left heavy bruises on her arm” and then “braced his body and violently threw her down his staircase as hard as he could.”

The lawsuit alleged the actor abused drugs like “cocaine, ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms, and steroids.”

Phillippe denied all allegations of assault and accused his ex-girlfriend of trying to extort him with false allegations.

He claimed to have only treated her with “kindness and respect” during their relationship and never physically harmed her.

Phillippe argued any actions were in self-defense.

During the battle, Phillippe lost his bid to keep his ex-girlfriend Paulina Slagter from testifying in the case. Hewitt also shut down the actor’s attempts to block her from obtaining records from LAPD. The actor has tried to block Hewitt from obtaining text messages between him and Witherspoon in the case.