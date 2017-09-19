Ryan Phillippe Says He's 'Saddened and Disgusted' By Abuse Allegations: 'This Is Not Who I Am'

Ryan Phillippe is speaking out again about his ex-girlfriend's domestic violence allegations.



The 43-year-old actor took to Twitter on Tuesday to share that he was "saddened and disgusted" by the allegations made by his ex, Elsie Hewitt.

"I am saddened and disgusted by the false allegations being circulated about me. At the time these allegations were initially made, I fully cooperated with law enforcement and a thorough investigation was conducted," he wrote. "As a man, raised by women, in a household where women's rights, feminism and advocacy were very much at the forefront, I am sickened that my name can be found in any article where domestic violence of any kind is being alleged."

"I have been a public figure for almost 25 years and many untrue things have been said or written about me in the past. That is something you learn to accept if you choose a profession like mine," he continued. "This time is different. Domestic violence is a very real and tragic issue faced by many women the world over and should never be used to vengefully slander or as a ploy for monetary gain.

"This is wrong. This is not who I am. Every one of my accuser's allegations are false," he concluded.

Phillippe is being sued by Hewitt for $1 million in damages, after she told the Los Angeles Police Department that he hit, kicked and punched her, as well as picked her up “like a doll” and “threw [Hewitt] down flight of stairs.” Hewitt filed a police report after the incident and went to the hospital. She then got a temporary Emergency Protective Order against Phillippe, which was served to him by the LAPD on July 6, ordering the actor to stay 100 feet away from Hewitt.

In a statement to ET on Tuesday, Phillippe's rep said he was "devastated" by Hewitt's claims.

“Domestic violence is an incredibly serious issue and fabricated and proven false claims should not be used to unjustly slander the falsely accused," his rep said. "The claims are false.”

Hewitt’s attorney, Keith Fink, however, told ET that Phillippe's "claim he didn't assault her is laughable."

"She has photos of the serious cuts and bruises she suffered as a result of the assault. She has hospital records documenting her injuries. The police took a report of the assault and issued a restraining order. Her employer Paul Marciano at Guess can confirm her injuries as can her friend who witnessed the assault," Fink said. "Add to this any man who calls a woman a c--- has serious animus towards women in general and would not be one championing the equality of women.”

