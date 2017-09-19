Ryan Phillippe Will Not Face Criminal Charges Amid Domestic Violence Allegation

Authorities have closed the criminal investigation regarding domestic violence claims against Ryan Phillippe, PEOPLE confirms.

“The City Attorney’s Office has deferred this matter following an investigation by the LAPD,” Frank Matelian, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office, tells PEOPLE. “After a thorough review, the matter was set for a City Attorney office hearing, during which both parties were present, detailed the incident, were advised on the law and given guidance as to how to avoid similar incidents in the future. No further action has been scheduled following our office hearing.”

View photos

Phillippe’s ex-girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, a 21-year-old model, is accusing the actor, 43, of physically abusing her July 4. She filed a civil lawsuit Monday against the actor for allegedly kicking, punching and throwing her down the stairs after an argument.

On Tuesday, Phillippe broke his silence and denied the domestic violence allegations.

“As a staunch advocate for the health, well-being and equality of women, Ryan is completely devastated that these false allegations have been made and circulated,” the actor’s rep said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Domestic violence is an incredibly serious issue and fabricated and proven false claims should not be used to unjustly slander the falsely accused. The claims are false.”

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Hewitt claims that on July 3, Phillippe — who shares two children with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon and one with actress Alexis Knapp — left a party after “being ignored [by Hewitt].”

Hewitt alleges that she then went to Phillippe’s house with a friend to pack up her things in the early hours of July 4, and a physical altercation ensued.

A source close to the actor told PEOPLE on Monday that “Ryan did not lay a hand on her — he wants to clear all of this up and he will.”

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that officers filed a report of the alleged attack and granted Hewitt an emergency protective order. The order expired July 12.

View photos

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Hewitt claims that she saw Phillippe — whom she had been dating since April but split from in July — “repeatedly abusing a panoply of legal and illegal drugs, including without limitation: cocaine, ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms, and steroids … ”

The model alleges Phillippe “increasingly combined these drugs with excessive alcohol consumption and often exhibited symptoms attendant of poly drug and alcohol abuse, including mood swings and bouts of anger.”

A source close to the actor claims it was Hewitt who was under the influence on July 4.

“Elsie showed up to Ryan’s house uninvited and under the influence a few days after he had broken up with her,” the source told PEOPLE on Monday. “She physically attacked Ryan, caused a scene and refused to leave his home. As she was removed from the premises, she claims she fell and injured herself.”