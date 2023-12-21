Ryan Murphy’s ‘Feud: Capote vs. the Swans’ Teaser Reveals Naomi Watt, Diane Lane and Demi Moore as New York Socialites

FX has released the first teaser for Ryan Murphy’s upcoming series “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans.” The second season of Murphy’s anthology series chronicles the literary scandal that sparked a fallout between writer Truman Capote and a high-society group of women, known as his “Swans.”

Tom Hollander portrays Truman Capote, the “In Cold Blood” and “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” author who betrayed his close circle of powerful women by publishing a story titled “La Côte Basque, 1965” in Esquire. The “Swans” include Babe Paley (Naomi Watts), C.Z. Guest (Chloë Sevigny) and Slim Keith (Diane Lane), wealthy and powerful women whose secrets are revealed after Capote’s story is published.

Joining the cast are Calista Flockhart, Demi Moore, Treat Williams and Molly Ringwald. Flockhart and Moore portray fellow “Swans” Lee Radziwill and Ann Woodward, respectively. Williams, who died in June 2023, plays Watts’ husband, TV executive William Paley, whose indiscretions are detailed in “La Côte Basque, 1965.” Ringwald portrays Joanne Carson, the Los Angeles socialite in whom Capote confides after his New York circle cuts him off.

The first season of “Feud” premiered in 2017 and focused on the rivalry between Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange) and Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon) during the filming of the 1962 film “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” Season 1 received 18 nominations and two wins at the Emmys. The upcoming season of “Feud” was originally reported to chronicle the marriage between Prince Charles and Princess Diana, but that idea was abandoned.

Season 2 of “Feud” will consist of eight episodes, which are directed by Gus Van Sant, Max Winkler and Jennifer Lynch. Jon Robin Baitz serves as the showrunner, and Murphy via Ryan Murphy Productions, Watts, Dede Garner of Plan B, Tim Minear and Alexis Martin Woodall executive produce the show. 20th Television is the studio.

“Feud: Capote vs. the Swans” premieres on FX on Jan. 31 with episodes on Hulu available to stream the day after. Watch the teaser below.

