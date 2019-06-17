Ryan Lochte and Wife Kayla Rae Reid Welcome Daughter Liv Rae: 'She Is Perfect'

Ryan Lochte‘s baby girl is here!

The 12-time Olympic medalist, 34, welcomed his second child with wife Kayla Rae Reid on Monday, June 17, Lochte announced the same day on Instagram.

Daughter Liv Rae Lochte was born at 10:20 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 8 oz., and measuring 20 inches long.

“Miracle #2 witnessed. She is perfect in every way!” the new dad of two captioned a sweet photo introducing his newborn.

Making the family a foursome, Liv joins her parents and proud big brother Caiden Zane, whom the couple welcomed on June 8, 2017.

The professional swimmer and former Playboy model, 27, wed at their Florida home in January 2018 and again in a more lavish California celebration in September.

The spouses announced they were expecting their second child on Instagram in late November, sharing a family photo featuring themselves and then-17-month-old Caiden.

In the snap, the dad-to-be held up an ultrasound photo and, adorably, Caiden had his sweater pulled up and gazed down at his own belly.

“BOOM! Baby number 2! Can’t wait to bring my fam of 4 to #tokyo2020,” Lochte captioned the post while Reid wrote alongside hers, “We are SO SO EXCITED! Baby #2. We can’t wait to meet you already!” and shared that the new addition was due in June.

The couple told PEOPLE exclusively at the time, “Caiden is hands down the best part of our lives, so we can’t wait to grow our family together and watch him become a big brother!”