Ryan Lochte Is Married!

Ryan Lochte is officially off the market!
The Olympic swimmer married Kayla Rae Reid at a courthouse in Gainesville, Florida, on Tuesday, ET has learned.
According to court documents obtained by ET, Lochte's father, Steven, was one of the witnesses.
Lochte, 33, revealed during the 2016 Summer Olympics that he was dating the 26-year-old former Playboy playmate. He eventually popped the question to Reid in October 2016, and they welcomed a child together, son Caiden Zane, last June.
"Lochte surprised his bride-to-be with a private helicopter tour of Los Angeles, which culminated with a sunset proposal on a Malibu, California, mountaintop overlooking the Pacific Ocean," the athlete's rep told ET at the time. "Lochte proposed with a custom-designed platinum ring featuring a Radiant cut diamond."
Congrats to the happy couple!
