Ryan Gosling reveals his favorite Taylor Swift song: 'A real soft spot in my heart'

Though his character in the upcoming Universal Pictures film “The Fall Guy” is seemingly a fan of Taylor Swift, Ryan Gosling says he's an even bigger Swiftie in real life.

Gosling plays Colt Seavers, a stunt double who finds himself in a messy conspiracy while also trying to win back his ex, director Jody Moreno, played by Emily Blunt.

The trailer shows Gosling as Colt crying alone in a car to the tune of Swift’s “All Too Well.”

“Have you been crying to Taylor Swift?” Blunt’s character asks him, who replies, “Doesn’t everybody?”

Now, Gosling and Blunt are revealing their own real-life favorite Swift songs.

In a video posted to Fandango's YouTube page April 9, Gosling and Blunt — along with "Fall Guy" director David Leitch and stunt doubles Ben Jenkins and Logan Holladay — discuss the upcoming film and their affinity for the pop star.

“Who is the bigger Swiftie, Colt or Ryan Gosling?” Fandango’s Nikki Novak asks.

“Oh, Ryan Gosling,” Gosling replies, referring to himself in the third person.

“Oh, my God, yeah,” Blunt chimes in. When asked if she is also a fan of Swift, she replies “Who isn’t?”

The two also revealed their favorite Swift hits. Gosling said that “All Too Well” currently “has a real soft spot in my heart.”

Blunt added that “Cruel Summer” is “pretty up there for me.”

The upcoming movie, slated to premiere nationwide on May 3, 2024, also stars Winston Duke, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham and Stephanie Hsu.

The film tells the story of Gosling's Colt, who had left the stuntman business to focus on his health before being called back into service when the star of his ex's big-budget film goes missing.

The film's producer, played by Waddingham, tries to keep the disappearance of the movie star (Taylor-Johnson) under wraps as Colt performs his stunts while trying to win Jody back.

"But as the mystery around the missing star deepens, Colt will find himself ensnared in a sinister, criminal plot that will push him to the edge of a fall more dangerous than any stunt," the Universal Pictures website reads.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com