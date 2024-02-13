Ryan Gosling Crying To Taylor Swift In ‘The Fall Guy’ Trailer Is All Of Us

Fans hopeful that Ryan Gosling will take the Oscar stage next month for a live performance of “I’m Just Ken” can, for now, console themselves with a different musical moment featuring the “Barbie” actor.

A teaser trailer for Gosling’s next film, “The Fall Guy,” had its debut Sunday during the Super Bowl. The clip’s most memorable scene comes at its conclusion, when Gosling’s co-star Emily Blunt calls him out for his teary reaction to Taylor Swift’s song “All Too Well.”

“Have you been crying to Taylor Swift?” Blunt asks.

“Doesn’t everybody?” Gosling replies.

Watch the teaser for “The Fall Guy” below.

“The Fall Guy,” directed by David Leitch and based on the 1980s series of the same name, follows Colt Seavers (Gosling), a past-his-prime Hollywood stuntman who is set to double for action star Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) in a movie directed by Jody Moreno (Blunt), a former girlfriend.

When Ryder mysteriously vanishes, Seavers embarks on a mission to locate the missing actor and save Moreno’s movie from certain jeopardy.

“The Fall Guy” hits theaters May 3. While Gosling’s teary-eyed moment may be the biggest draw for Swifties, the thriller also features high-octane action sequences in which the actor and his cast mates face off with aliens and space cowboys.

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt star in "The Fall Guy," due out May 3.

The premiere of the “Fall Guy” trailer comes as Gosling is riding high on a wave of Oscar buzz for his role in the summer blockbuster “Barbie.” His performance snagged him an Academy Award nomination for actor in a supporting role.

Still, the big question on many “Barbie” fans’ minds is whether Gosling, who previously showcased his musical chops in 2016′s “La La Land,” will perform “I’m Just Ken,” his Oscar-nominated song from the film, live on the March 10 telecast.

Speaking to Variety in an interview published last week, Gosling said he’d be “open to” the opportunity but nonetheless appeared skeptical.

“I still have not been asked,” Gosling said. “It might be too much of a risk to have me do it. I don’t know how that would work.”

