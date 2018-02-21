Ryan Coogler pens letter to Black Panther fans after record opening

He said he has been bowled over by the response.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler has said he was moved to tears by the support for his film as it dominated the box office in its opening weekend.

The Marvel superhero film made more than $240 million (£172 million) in the US over the four-day Presidents Day weekend after enjoying the best debut of the year in the UK and Ireland.

Black Panther is out in UK cinemas today! Tickets available here: https://t.co/zPaeMKVyDT pic.twitter.com/c7lo0OPWSG — Marvel UK & Ireland (@MarvelUK) February 13, 2018

The film tells the story T’Challa, who becomes king of the fictional and technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda.

In a letter shared on Marvel’s Twitter page, Coogler wrote: “I am struggling to find the words to express my gratitude at this moment, but I will try.

“Filmmaking is a team sport. And our team was made up (of) amazing people from all over the world who believed in this story.

“Deep down we all hoped that people would come to see a film about a fictional country on the continent of Africa, made up of a cast of people of African descent.

“Never in a million years did we imagine that you all would come out this strong.

“It still humbles me to think that people care enough to spend their money and time watching our film.

“But to see people of all backgrounds wearing clothing that celebrates their heritage, taking pictures next to our posters with their friends and family, and sometimes dancing in the lobbies of theatres– often moved me and my wife to tears.

Wakanda Forever. #BlackPanther is the #1 movie in the world! Which character was your favorite? pic.twitter.com/9fRL5V0RWk — Black Panther (@theblackpanther) February 20, 2018

“For the people who bought out theatres, who posted on social about how lit the film would be, bragged about our awesome cast, picked out outfits to wear, and who stood in line in theatres all over the world– all before seeing the film…

“To the press who wrote about the film for folks who hadn’t yet seen it, and encouraged audiences to come out…

“And to the young ones, who came out with their parents, with their mentors, and with their friends…

“Thank you for giving our team of filmmakers the greatest gift: The opportunity to share this film, that we poured our hearts and souls into, with you.”