Ryan Coogler on why he couldn’t direct Call Me By Your Name (EXCLUSIVE)

When we sat down to talk cinema with Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino, he revealed that he’s a fan of Ryan Coogler, calling him a “wonderful director,” saying he was sad not to be offered the chance to direct Black Panther or Creed because he would “have loved to have made those films.”

So we decided to pass on the compliment to Ryan Coogler, who revealed he’s a big fan of the summer romance starring Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer (which was one of our top films of last year, too). “Man, that’s a lovely movie, man. Lovely movie.”

Does Ryan wish he’d made Call Me By Your Name? “It’s interesting, because that script’s been around for a while. I don’t think i could have done as good a job as he did. I think he was coming at it from a very specific perspective. I’m happy that he made that movie, because I don’t think I could have done as good a job as he did. But, Jeez, what a movie.”

Black Panther is out in the UK on 13 February, and here’s the official synopsis:

After the death of his father, T’Challa returns home to the African nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place as king. When a powerful enemy suddenly reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king — and as Black Panther — gets tested when he’s drawn into a conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people.





