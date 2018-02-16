Ruth Wilson on the BBC pay debate: 'Men are going to have to lower their wages' (exclusive)

In the UK, Ruth Wilson is a national treasure. Whether she’s treading the boards in acclaimed theatre productions, stealing scenes in telly shows such as Luther and The Affair, or alternating indie dramas with large-scale blockbusters at your local cinema, Wilson’s dedication to her craft never fails to impress.

So, we jumped at the opportunity to discuss Wilson’s latest film, Dark River, which follows Alice (Wilson) as she returns to her family farm after a long absence, following a bereavement. The film is a poetic take on some deeply intense themes – including an exploration of the kind of abuse of power currently being discussed within Hollywood.

Each movement Wilson makes in Dark River seems to convey the intense inner pain her character is experiencing; a performance choice that came from a detailed pre-production research period…

Yahoo Movies UK: I’d like to start by talking about body language, because it’s such a large part of this character. How did you develop that?

Ruth Wilson: I’m quite physical as an actor, from doing a lot of stage work. It just comes naturally to me to think of a character’s physicality, or how their inner life is represented in their physicality. With her, I did a lot of research with therapists and people who had gone through that sort of abuse, and asked them very specific questions about how they feel.

One woman said “I feel brittle, I feel like my bones are all brittle and they could snap at any moment.” So that gave me an idea of how [Alice] was feeling inside, she’s holding this trauma – that’s what it’s making her feel like.

Also, you pick up things when you’re researching, You get clues. Something suddenly connects the dots. I was working with sheepdogs, because I was doing sheep-herding skills, and there was this one dog there, she was a red-haired collie, she had greeny-blue eyes, and she wouldn’t look you in the eye, she was very skittish.

She looked like she’d been traumatised by humans, she’d be very jumpy if they came near her. But when she was on the field with the sheep, she was focused, she was on them, she was completely in control.

So that felt really interesting, that this dog seemed deeply traumatised, but on the field she was in charge. I got my physicalisation from that dog, actually. She doesn’t trust humans, she’s scared of them, but she’s really at one with nature, and she knows how to deal with certain things – that’s how she gets her control.

In terms of the difference between film and theatre, the camera basically looks into your soul, it’s hard to hide the truth from it – what’s your relationship with the camera like?

It’s been an interesting relationship with me, because I don’t like being watched that closely, most people won’t like being watched that closely. Some actors do like it, and you can see a difference between actors who do and don’t. Both performances can be extraordinary, but they’re different.

Someone like Joaquin Phoenix maybe doesn’t like being watched that closely, but he’s forever interesting because of that slight awkward relationship with the camera – I’m speculating – but someone like Ryan Gosling or Jennifer Lawrence like being watched, they have a real ease with being watched. Some people don’t, but it’s still interesting.

I have a bit of both, there’s a sweet spot you can find with the camera, where you can feel the energy – feel like you’re giving it [something] or not, and you can play with what you show and what you don’t. I still feel I’m learning that stuff, it’s something I have to overcome every time I do a job, really.