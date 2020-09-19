Felicity Jones, who played Ruth Bader Ginsburg in biopic, explains why the Supreme Court Justice was a modern-day superhero

This article was originally published Jan. 7, 2019.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday at the age of 87 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, transcended her role as Supreme Court Justice into full-fledged pop-culture icon — at least by those who agree with her progressive stances and her vital role in the women’s rights movement.

During a 2018 interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Felicity Jones — the Oscar-nominated actress who played “The Notorious RBG” in the biopic On the Basis of Sex — explained why the film’s director, Mimi Leder, often referred to Ginsburg as a “modern-day superhero.”

“I feel that she’s a pioneer,” said Jones (The Theory of Everything, Rogue One), who played a young Ginsburg breaking glass ceilings at Harvard Law School and taking on a landmark gender discrimination case that would set her career in motion. “She’s someone who has pushed back against injustice. And someone who definitely understood injustice because she’d gone through it herself and then harnessed the anger that she felt in an incredibly productive way and gives us hope that change can happen.”

Added Justin Theroux, who played contentious ACLU legal director Mel Wulf, “She’s the best kind of superhero because she’s real. But obviously unlike a superhero who can solve things in a day smashing around Metropolis, she took many, many years to create some of the changes she’s created and, by taking many chips out of the wall and through some incredibly hard work, has been able to effect some change that everybody gets to appreciate.”

Armie Hammer, however, declined to toe the company line.

“Respectfully, I disagree with Mimi,” said the actor, who portrays Ruth’s faithful husband, Marty Ginsburg. “Saying that she is a superhero makes her untouchable. Unattainable. It means that people watching her will think, Well, of course she did that. She’s a superhero. But this is the origin story of the woman behind that, the genesis of how this woman became what we do look at now, to be fair to Mimi, as a superhero. She is a woman. She is an incredible woman who changed the world by using just her brain.”

On the Basis of Sex can be purchased on Amazon.

Watch RBG’s nephew Daniel Stiepleman describe how he persuaded her to let him write her biopic:

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment: