5

'Rust' to resume production with Alec Baldwin despite impending involuntary manslaughter charges

Naledi Ushe
·3 min read

Increased legal battles surrounding Alec Baldwin and the "Rust" movie isn't stopping production from seeing the film through to the end.

Melina Spadone, attorney for Rust Movie Productions, LLC, confirmed to USA TODAY Monday that filming for "Rust" is on track to be completed with Baldwin in the lead role and with Joel Souza returning as director.

Spadone also confirmed there will be on-set safety supervisors and union crew members on set and that working weapons and ammunition will be barred. Spadone clarified live ammunition was always prohibited from the "Rust" set.

It's unclear whether Baldwin is still a co-producer in the film or if cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' widower, Matthew Hutchins, will be involved. Last fall, Hutchins' family settled a lawsuit against producers and agreed to restart filming with Matthew’s involvement as executive producer.

USA TODAY has reached out to reps for Matthew Hutchins.

Alec Baldwin will continue to star as the lead in Western film
Alec Baldwin will continue to star as the lead in Western film

Halyna Hutchins, 42, died shortly after being wounded by a gunshot while setting up a scene at a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe on Oct. 21, 2021. Baldwin was pointing a prop pistol at Hutchins when the gun went off, killing her and wounding Souza.

Last week, Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and Special Prosecutor Andrea Reeb announced that Baldwin, 64, who was holding the gun at the time it fired, and "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Hutchins. No charges will be filed in the shooting of Souza.

After the impending charges against Baldwin and Guiterrez-Reed were announced, attorneys for the Hutchins family – Matthew Hutchins and son Andros – thanked the Santa Fe sheriff and the district attorney for the charges in a statement shared with USA TODAY, calling them "warranted for the killing of Halyna Hutchins with conscious disregard for human life."

"It is a comfort to the family that, in New Mexico, no one is above the law. We support the charges, will fully cooperate with this prosecution, and fervently hope the justice system works to protect the public and hold accountable those who break the law," Hutchins' attorney Brian J. Panish said in a statement.

Halyna Hutchins was killed on set while filming the movie
Halyna Hutchins was killed on set while filming the movie

Baldwin's attorney, however, said the charges represented “a terrible miscarriage of justice.”

The actor "had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win,” Luke Nikas said in a statement sent to USA TODAY.

Carmack-Altwies and Reeb said they'll file charges with New Mexico’s First Judicial District Court by the end of the month. After that, Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed will be formally arraigned and the judge will decide if the case moves forward to trial.

According to the DA's office, the two charges of involuntary manslaughter are differentiated: one determines if there was underlying negligence and the other requires that there was more than simple negligence in Hutchins' death.

Both charges are fourth-degree felonies, punishable by up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine. The latter charge also includes a firearm enhancement penalty, which is punishable by a mandatory five years in jail.

Take a deep dive on the 'Rust' tragedy

Contributing: Hannah Yasharoff, Marco della Cava, Maria Puente, USA TODAY, and The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alec Baldwin movie 'Rust' to resume production amid shooting charges

Recommended Stories

  • 'Rust' will continue production with Alec Baldwin in lead role following his involuntary manslaughter charges

    Alec Baldwin will still be leading "Rust" as production resumes shortly despite the criminal charges he now faces for the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins.

  • Girls Trip Screenwriter Says Sequel Is 'Officially Happening' and Might Be Set in Ghana

    Girls Trip producer Will Packer previously confirmed a sequel to the 2017 comedy was in the works in January 2022

  • Letters to the Editor: Alec Baldwin was more than just an actor on the 'Rust' set

    Before Halyna Hutchins was killed, there were complaints of poor safety practices on the set of 'Rust,' for which Baldwin was a producer too.

  • Danny Trejo recalls his accidental 1st job in Hollywood in 'Finding Your Roots'

    Danny Trejo is a household name known for starring in action films like “Machete,” “Predators” and “From Dusk Till Dawn,” but he didn't always want to be an actor.

  • Anne Hathaway wanted to make Eileen as a reaction to a creepy question she got as a teenager

    Director William Oldroyd’s Eileen just premiered last night at the Sundance Film Festival, and Anne Hathaway—who leads the film with Thomasin McKenzie—used the occasion to talk about how the film connects to a very creepy experience she had when she first started acting as a teenager.

  • Jessie James Decker Was ‘So Confused’ by Backlash to Photo of Her Kids’ Abs: ‘I’m Proud of Them’

    Mama bear mode. Jessie James Decker didn’t hesitate about posting a vacation photo of three children, not realizing that their defined ab muscles would soon be criticized. “You know what's really funny is there are times where I will post something on Instagram and I will be like, ‘That may cause this but whatever’ or ‘That may be taken in a funny way, I don't care.’ I literally posted that and didn't even think twice,” the Kittenish founder, 34, exclusively told&nbsp;Us Weekly&nbsp;on Thursday, January 19, while promoting her partnership with Heluva Good! Dips. “So hours go by and all of a sudden I'm like, ‘Wait, what?’ Like, I couldn't believe the reaction. I was so confused but there was never one moment where it upset me.” James Decker posted a photo of daughter Vivianne, 8, and sons Eric Jr. 7, and Forrest, 4, posing together during a beach vacation in November 2022. After the&nbsp;Dancing With the Stars&nbsp;alum — who shares her kiddos with husband Eric Decker — uploaded the sweet pic, social media users chimed in that their ab muscles were too prominent. James Decker immediately clapped back, noting that Vivianne, Eric Jr. and Forrest are “healthy fit kids” who are “super active.” Jessie James Decker. Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock “I think if anything I was like, ‘This is so wild.’ My kids are athletic, they are outside and genetics have a big play. Like, my siblings [Sydney Rae Bass and John James] had six packs when we were kids and so did Eric and his sister,” she told&nbsp;Us&nbsp;on Thursday. “They were just genetics and my kids are extremely active and I'm not gonna apologize for it. There are a lot of times where I'm not gonna speak up about things, but they're my kids and I'm a mama bear.” She continued: “And for me, it was ridiculous.&nbsp;I'm proud of them and they're very active and they have their passions with sports and performing and, like, let's encourage that.” The&nbsp;Just Jessie&nbsp;author’s daughter, for her part, is very focused on her gymnastics training. “She's incredible and I'm very proud of her. She's 8 years old and what are we gonna do? We're gonna start calling out children who are active athletes?” James Decker — who married the 35-year-old former NFL star in 2013 — said. “She may go to the Olympics one day and we're already gonna start body criticizing a little girl because she's physically elite and fit? How about we encourage and lift up that she works so hard at something she loves so much and has a dream?” The “Should Have Known Better” songstress proudly preaches body positivity to her children. “For me, they're so little and it's like, let 'em be kids,” she told&nbsp;Us.&nbsp;“I'm not gonna start getting into these deep conversations, but you know, all I tell them is I'm proud of them and to have big dreams and that's it.” In addition to raising her little ones to be strong and confident, the&nbsp;Eric & Jessie&nbsp;alum is gearing up to host her Super Bowl watch party — with plenty of Heluva Good! dips and their range of limited-edition candles to help set the mood. The limited-edition Heluva Good! Game Day Candle Collection is a “flight” of candles, which scents include, Buffalo Wing, Buttermilk Ranch and Potato Chip and 50 lucky winners will receive their own Game Day Collection in time for the Big Game. “Everything to me is about presentation, but also when it comes to presentation, you gotta like back it up with having good stuff, like a good spread,” James Decker said on Thursday. “I like to have a total variety. Everyone has their little things that they like to snack on and eat to get ready, but I am the hostess with mostest. I love entertaining, I love having people over. And I think it's always fun to be super festive and decorate your table.” With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

  • When ‘The Way You Do The Things You Do’ Led Us Into The Temptations

    'The melody swung, and the lyrics had lots of charm,' enthused the group's Otis Williams.

  • Alec Baldwin ‘will not be charged with shooting Rust director Joel Souza’

    The actor, 64, was recently charged with involuntary manslaughter over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

  • 76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip

    Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento’s six-game winning streak.

  • Celtics’ Robert Williams, Marcus Smart both leave game with injuries

    After the game, coach Joe Mazzulla gave a relatively positive update on both players.