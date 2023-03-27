‘Rust’: Judge Blocks Appointment of New Prosecutor, Marking Another Setback in Case

Gene Maddaus
·3 min read

A judge on Monday blocked the Santa Fe district attorney from appointing a new prosecutor in the “Rust” case, marking another setback for the prosecution.

Mary Carmack-Altwies, the elected D.A., said at a hearing Monday that the office is in “dire straits” due to a manpower shortage, and needs an outside lawyer to help prosecute Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed for the October 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

More from Variety

But Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ruled that the D.A. could not appoint a “special prosecutor” unless the D.A.’s office plans to recuse itself entirely from the case.

“You cannot use it unless you’re not going to prosecute,” the judge said.

Baldwin and Gutierrez Reed were charged with involuntary manslaughter in January. Since then, the case has faced a series of setbacks. The D.A.’s office was forced to drop a five-year gun enhancement after learning that the law did not apply at the time of the “Rust” accident.

Andrea Reeb, the first special prosecutor, was forced to withdraw from the case after Baldwin argued she could not simultaneously serve as a prosecutor and a state representative. Reeb, a Republican, also faced allegations that she was pursuing the case for political gain.

The D.A.’s office plans to conduct a two-week preliminary hearing in the case, beginning on May 3. Carmack-Altwies said her office is short-staffed, and will have only 15 of its 24 prosecutor positions filled by the end of April. She has also said that district attorneys across New Mexico are finding it hard to recruit and retain qualified candidates.

The state legislature has earmarked $360,000 in special funding for the “Rust” case, which the D.A. requested to pay for the outside lawyer and forensics experts.

“All of the money in the world doesn’t help prosecute a case if we cannot find the bodies to fulfill the roles in our office to prosecute both this case and every other case in our district,” Carmack-Altwies said at the hearing on Monday.

Carmack-Altwies has also noted that a new prosecutor would struggle to handle the case alone, given the volume of material involved and the fact that the preliminary hearing is just five weeks away.

Baldwin did not object to the appointment of a new special prosecutor. But Jason Bowles, who represents Gutierrez Reed, argued that the D.A. could not use the special prosecutor law simply to augment its staff for a high-profile case.

The judge agreed.

But in denying the D.A.’s request to appoint a special prosecutor, she also referred the D.A. to another statute that does appear to allow the D.A. to hire a contract attorney.

Carmack-Altwies said she had not sought to invoke that statute because it appeared to refer only to hiring attorneys who work for the state Attorney General’s office.

Sommer suggested, however, that she might allow the D.A. to use it to hire a private attorney. She asked for further briefing on that issue.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Recommended Stories

  • Judge says 'Rust' district attorney cannot be co-prosecutor

    (Reuters) -A New Mexico judge on Monday told the district attorney overseeing the "Rust" movie-set shooting case that she could not appoint a new special prosecutor and remain on the case herself, marking another potential setback for the prosecution. The comments by district court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer came after the armorer charged in the 2021 shooting filed a motion to block appointment of a new special prosecutor after the previous one resigned. Lawyers for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed also sought to stop Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies from acting as a co-prosecutor in the case, as she previously did.

  • Questlove To Direct Live-Action Hybrid Adaptation of ‘The Aristocats’ For Disney

    EXCLUSIVE: After winning the Oscar for Best Documentary last year, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson has found his feature film directing debut as sources tell Deadline he will helm a live-action/hybrid reimaging of The Aristocats for Walt Disney Studios. Thompson also is executive producing and overseeing music for the film, whose script is by Will Gluck and Keith Bunin. Tarik Trotter, […]

  • Kelly Clarkson announces new album Chemistry with promise of music 'really soon'

    The daytime diva hasn't released an album of new material since 2017's Meaning of Life.

  • Kelly Clarkson Announces Las Vegas Residency Supporting New Album ‘Chemistry’

    Chemistry: An Intimate Evening with Kelly Clarkson will be hosted at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood from July 28 through August 19

  • Inside Jonathan Majors’ Scrubbed Army Ad Campaign

    Jonathan Majors’ ad campaign for the U.S. Army, pulled after his Saturday arrest for allegedly assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute and since scrubbed from the organization’s official channels, was no ordinary sequence of commercials. The two spots, filmed in the Southern California area in January, were crucial components of a much larger ongoing […]

  • Explainer-How did live rounds get onto the set of Alec Baldwin's 'Rust'?

    Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the New Mexico set of Western movie "Rust" in 2021 after live ammunition was mixed with dummy rounds. Actor Alec Baldwin fired the bullet that killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. Baldwin has said he is not responsible for Hutchins' death and pleaded not guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in February.

  • Madonna announces Nashville concert, calls new TN laws 'unfounded and pathetic'

    Madonna has added a Nashville stop to her tour, and the news came with pointed words from the singer about recent laws that have passed in Tennessee.

  • Martha Reeves faces funding deadline for Hollywood Walk of Fame star: ‘Down to the wire’

    Martha Reeves' manager has launched a public fundraising campaign, hoping to secure the necessary funds for her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

  • ‘We need to do something’: White House calls for action after Tennessee school shooting

    Ms Jean-Pierre said Mr Biden is in contact with state, local and federal law enforcement in the wake of Monday’s shooting in Nashville

  • Bill to Arm Mississippi School Employees Raises Concerns About Liability

    Some school districts in Mississippi are worried about the financial and legal ramifications of a bill which would allow them to arm employees as a school safety measure. Senate Bill 2079 would create a “School Safety Guardian Program,” an optional program that would authorize trained district employees to respond to school shootings. If a district […]