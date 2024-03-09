‘Rust’ Armorer Reportedly Having A Difficult Time Behind Bars

Last week, "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Actor Alec Baldwin had been holding the gun on October 21, 2021, when it went off, although he has maintained that he never pulled the trigger. His trial is scheduled to start on July 9, 2024.

Although she has yet to be sentenced, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed faces 18 months behind bars.

'Rust' Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Having A Rough Time In Jail

On Wednesday, after a jury found Hannah Gutierrez-Reed guilty of involuntary manslaughter charges in connection with the death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, she was sent to a New Mexico detention center to await sentencing.

Although she has yet to be sentenced, her main attorney, Jason Bowles, told TMZ that she is having a rough time behind bars. Her family has reportedly yet to visit her at the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Facility, although they are working on a time to make that happen.

Her loved ones are said to be devastated by the guilty verdict, although she was acquitted on a charge of tampering with evidence. Prosecutors presented a witness who testified that Hannah Gutierrez-Reed handed her a bag of white powder on the day Halyna Hutchins was killed.

The witness, who identified herself as a recovering addict, believed the substance to be cocaine and threw it in a garbage can at the hotel where the crew was set up. The substance was never tested or found.

On Tuesday, prosecutors tried to get the word "cocaine" omitted from the charge and replaced with "controlled white substance." However, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer rejected the prosecution's bid and cocaine remained on the charge. Without being able to prove the substance was cocaine, a jury found Hannah Gutierrez-Reed not guilty when it came to the tampering with evidence charge.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's Legal Team Will Be Seeking An Appeal

Although a jury found her guilty of involuntary manslaughter, her legal team told the outlet that they plan to seek an appeal to overturn the involuntary manslaughter guilty verdict.

The defense maintains that the accident was due to her being overworked by production, as well as her split duties between being an armorer and a prop master. They put the blame on "Rust" producers, claiming that Gutierrez-Reed was just an overworked employee who was rushing around to do her job.

However, the prosecution presented multiple pieces of evidence to the jury, including photos from the set that showed "Rust" crew members walking around with firearms that were laid out in the open. One photo even showed the rookie armorer with the barrel of a gun pointing toward her own head.

Halyna Hutchins' Family Comments On 'Rust' Armorer's Guilty Verdict

Halyna Hutchins' parents and sister are being represented by attorney Gloria Allred in a civil lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and other "Rust" producers alleging their their negligence and lack of safety protocols on set led to the death of the beloved cinematographer.

Gloria Allred is also representing "Rust" script supervisor Mamie Mitchell in her own civil lawsuit against "Rust" producers. Mitchell was one of the many crew members who testified against Hannah Gutierrez-Reed on set and is expected to testify against Alec Baldwin as well.

In a brief statement made to People magazine, family attorneys Gloria Allred and John Carpenter said, “Halyna’s parents and her sister have always wanted everyone who is responsible for Halyna’s death to be held accountable,” adding, “Today was the first trial and conviction in the criminal justice process. We are satisfied that the jury, based on the evidence, found Hannah Gutierrez-Reed guilty beyond a reasonable doubt for her part in the taking of Halyna’s life.”

Alec Baldwin's Trial To Begin In July 2024

The criminal trial against "Rust" actor Alec Baldwin will begin on July 9, 2024. Charges were filed against both him and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed in January 2023; however, they were dropped in April 2023 without prejudice pending further investigation into the gun that went off in the church, seeking possible malfunction.

After an FBI report concluded that the trigger had to have been pulled in order for the gun to go off, prosecutors refiled charges against the 65-year-old actor in January 2024. He has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter.