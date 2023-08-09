'Rust' armorer pleads not guilty; trial set for December

Aug. 9—Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has pleaded not guilty to charge stemming from the shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a film set south of Santa Fe in 2021.

On Wednesday, Gutierrez-Reed waived an arraignment hearing and entered a written not guilty plea to charges of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

State District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer set dates for the criminal trial in December, beginning with a jury selection on Dec. 5.

Gutierrez-Reed — the only person who still faces charges from the incident — could receive up to three years in prison if convicted.

She was charged with involuntary manslaughter after the fatal shooting on the Rust Western film set. Special prosecutors added a charge of tampering with evidence in June, accusing the armorer of giving cocaine to another person.

Charges against famous actor and producer Alec Baldwin, who was holding the revolver when it went off, were dropped in June. The bullet killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.