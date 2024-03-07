Rust Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Found Guilty After On-Set Death

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the on-set armorer of 'Rust,' has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the fatal shooting of the film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. The armorer was convicted on Wednesday and taken into custody following the verdict reading. The jury found Gutierrez-Reed not guilty of tampering with evidence. For the involuntary manslaughter conviction, Gutierrez-Reed could face up to three years in prison. She will be sentenced at a later date.

