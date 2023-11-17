'Rust' armorer faces new gun charge in grand jury indictment

Nov. 16—A grand jury indictment Thursday brought a new felony gun charge against former Rust production armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

The indictment accuses Gutierrez-Reed of carrying a gun into a downtown Santa Fe bar around the time the Western film was in production in 2021. She faces a fourth-degree felony count of unlawful carrying of a firearm in a licensed liquor establishment.

Gutierrez-Reed already faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence following the fatal shooting Oct. 21, 2021, on the Rust set at a movie ranch south of Santa Fe.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was wounded when a revolver held by producer and actor Alec Baldwin discharged a live round during a rehearsal.

A trial for Gutierrez-Reed is scheduled in February.

The new indictment alleges she took a firearm into The Matador, an underground bar at the corner of Galisteo and East San Francisco streets, just blocks from the Plaza, on Oct. 1, 2021.

The charge, filed in the First Judicial District Court, is based on testimony given by witness Connor Rice, the indictment indicates. It was signed by a grand jury foreperson as well as special prosecutor Kari Morissey.

An attorney for Gutierrez-Reed did not immediately respond to a message Thursday seeking comment on the charge.

The indictment is so far the only charge handed down by a grand jury empaneled by special prosecutors in October to determine whether Baldwin should face criminal charges in the fatal shooting.

A charge of involuntary manslaughter filed against Baldwin in January was dropped by prosecutors in April. Morrissey and Jason Lewis, special prosecutors hired by the District Attorney's Office to handle cases tied to the Rust shooting, said at the time the prosecution could not proceed and that further investigation was needed before they could decide whether to refile charges against Baldwin.

Baldwin's attorneys have referred to the state's efforts to charge the star as a "misguided prosecution."

However, a monthslong investigation uncovered additional facts Lewis and Morrissey said they believed would show Baldwin had "criminal culpability" in the shooting.

Sources close to the investigation have indicated the investigation focused on Baldwin's revolver. Baldwin has said he did not pull the gun's trigger before it fired.

Forensic analyses performed on the revolver have cast doubt on that.

A report on the weapon said the investigation determined the trigger "had to be pulled or depressed" for the gun to fire.

Morrissey and Lewis announced the grand jury proceeding in October.

Little is known about the secret proceeding, but much of the evidence prosecutors are likely to present to grand jurors has been made public.

On Wednesday, NBC News broadcast video of Baldwin in Rust rehearsals before the shooting. The footage shows Baldwin firing blank rounds from prop guns and instructing crew members on safety.

NBC News reported the videos are among dozens prosecutors requested from the production company in the spring but did not receive until October.

In one video clip, Baldwin, holding a prop gun, instructs someone offscreen to move to the other side of the camera. He says, "I don't want to shoot toward you."

If the grand jury decides to indict Baldwin on any charges, the indictment could be filed in the coming weeks.