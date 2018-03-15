Russo brothers tease new Avengers: Infinity War trailer

MCU directors the Russo brothers have taken to Twitter to tease a new Infinity War trailer, and fans are HYPED.

༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ GIVE TRAILER INFINITY ༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) March 14, 2018





The tease might seem a little weird if you don’t spend 99% of your life on the Internet, but it’s basically a play on a massive Reddit thread where fans go to beg for a new Infinity War trailer – with the Internet-savvy Russos proving they’ve been paying close attention to it.

With tickets for Avengers: Infinity War going on sale on Friday, it looks like the fans will get their wish, as it’s the perfect time for a new trailer to appear, and the Russos would have to be meaner than Thanos to refer to the Reddit meme if a new tease wasn’t incoming.

As it’ll presumably land this week, expect it to contain a massive reveal (our prediction – Thanos using a planet to attack the Avengers, a moment that appeared in the D23 trailer last year, which we’ve only had a glimpse at since) – all the better to sell as many tickets as possible on the first day of pre-orders on Friday.

We’d also expect new glimpses of Wakanda, with the film’s third-act set to take place there – Marvel will be hoping to beat Black Panther’s astonishing pre-order sales with Infinity War, the film they’ve spent a decade building towards.

Here’s the official synopsis for Avengers: Infinity War:

An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their super hero allies must willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.





