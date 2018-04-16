The Russo Brothers talk Silver Surfer and how the other Marvel directors affected 'Avengers: Infinity War' (exclusive)

Last month it was reported that Silver Surfer was listed as appearing in Avengers: Infinity War which got plenty of fans in a tizzy.

The Marvel character has long been associated with Thanos in the Marvel Comics, and given that the villain is the main adversary in the new movie it wouldn’t be too out of place for old Norrin Radd to make a cameo in the new movie.

However, as Fox owns the rights to the Silver Surfer and Disney’s acquisition of the studio hasn’t gone through yet, the likelihood of him appearing in Avengers: Infinity War seems pretty low.

The Russo Brothers confirmed just as much to Yahoo Movies, but seemed hopeful that the Surfer could pop up in future films.

“I don’t think we own Silver Surfer,” Joe Russo says. “But it’s fan-wish fulfillment and, you know, if this Disney-Fox deal goes through there’s going to be a lot more characters coming into the Marvel universe, so some of those crazy fan theories might come true.”

The Russos have an unprecedented amount of Marvel heroes in their movie already, boasting the largest superhero team up in cinematic history. Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, Falcon, Scarlet Witch, Ant-Man, Spider-Man, Black Panther and the Guardians of the Galaxy will all be sharing the screen together and the directors say they’re happy with the ones they got to use.

“We look at the poster and think ‘who’s left?’ I don’t know who we didn’t get,” Joe says.

“It’s hard to second guess, you know, part of the beauty of these movies is that there are so many different directions that you can go,” Anthony continues. “There are so many different choices you can make and I think that’s part of the fun of the process for Joe and I, in those early days, feeling out where we want to go with the movie, sitting with Marcus and McFeely and the writers, talking through all the possibilities, and once you centre on a road, just running with it.

“I don’t think we have any regrets about the choices we’ve made I think we’re very happy with it, but yeah, the material is infinitely malleable.”

The solo movies have all been leading to this point of the MCU’s Phase 3, which means the Russos have maintained a continuous dialogue with Marvel directors both past, present, and future.

“The way that Marvel does it is so it stays out of everybody else’s hair, but we have a good line of communications to one another,” Joe explains. “So for instance, when we were working on our film, Ryan Coogler and Taika Waititi were filming their movies.

“As you know movies evolve and change so we stayed in constant communication with Ryan and Taika about what direction they were taking their characters in so that when they came into our film, that was chronologically going to happen their’s we knew what the essence of what the characters were, were there any new characters that we could work without of each world.