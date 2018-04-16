The Russo Brothers say when the 'Avengers 4' title will be revealed, discuss 'drastically' different Phase 4 (exclusive)

Marvel fans hoping to find out the title of the Avengers 4 at the end of Avengers: Infinity War will be sadly disappointed.

That’s because the Russo Brothers confirmed to Yahoo Movies UK that it will be revealed much further away than the release of the new Marvel movie.

“No, no,” Joe Russo said after being asked if the title will be revealed after the end credits of the latest Avengers movie. “It’s going to be quite a long while before people see that title.

The Russo Brothers talk Avengers 4 and Phase 4 More

“We need people to see this movie, digest this movie, and then we can tell them what the next story is they’re going to see.”

The original title of the movie was going to be “Avengers: Infinity War Part Two” but the directors changed that once they realised how different these films were going to be.

Joe made it clear though that Infinity War isn’t ending on a massive cliffhanger.

“It’s a complete story,” he said. “It’s got a beginning, middle and an end and the next movie has a beginning, middle and an end, in the same way that Civil War handed off to Infinity War and Infinity War will hand off to the next movie.

Avengers 4 was going to be known as Infinity War Part 2 More

“It’s serialised storytelling without question so there is going to be a correlation, narratively, but we really wanted to make two distinct movies. We weren’t interested in making one long film and getting out the scissors and cutting the scissors and cutting it in half.

Joe added: “We don’t find that a satisfying cinematic experience so this is a complete story, that’s a complete story, and they’re very different movies.”

Avengers 4 will mark the end of Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and welcome in a new slate of films and characters.

Avengers: Infinity War is a complete movie, Joe Russo says More

Anthony Russo says the difference between Phase 3 and Phase 4 will be “pretty drastic.”

“I think massively different,” Joe continued. “I think that this is if Marvel has been writing a book for ten years, it’s the end of the book and someone is going to write a new book.

“Who knows what that new book will be but this is an ending and that’ll be a new beginning.”

Avengers: Infinity War is out on April 26

Read what the Russos have to say about the Silver Surfer here

READ MORE

Could this comic hold the key to Marvel’s post-Infinity War future?

Paul Bettany answers if Vision has a penis (exclusive)

How to watch the MCU in order before ‘Avengers: Infinity War’