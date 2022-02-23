Russian expat Garry Kasparov says Putin has lost his 'sense of reality'

On Anderson Cooper 360 Tuesday, Russian expatriate and critic of Vladimir Putin , Garry Kasparov appeared to speak about his home country’s invasion of Ukraine . While at the moment the invasion is relatively small in scale, the fact that Putin ordered nuclear exercises ahead of the invasion caused Kasparov to question the Russian leader’s mental state.

“I think that now he reached a point where he's not listening to [the] voice of wisdom in his immediate entourage, and I think his view about the world is sick,” Kasparov said. “That makes the situation even more dramatic…Let's not forget, Putin has his finger on a nuclear button. Though I think we're far from the moment where he could consider it, but the fact is that he talked about it is sending a signal that he lost the sense of reality.”

As part of a long and rambling speech on Monday, Putin questioned Ukraine’s statehood , and recognized two regions of Ukraine as independent territories . Russian troops were soon on the ground in those territories. Kasparov believes this marks the end of the post-WWII world order.

“What is happening now is we are witnessing the end of the post-WWII order. International security and cooperation was based on the core principles of territorial integrity,” Kasparov said, adding, “Now Putin demonstrated to all the thugs and dictators and terrorists around the world that borders can be ignored if you have enough strength, and the free world had no power to stop you, if you are brazen and swift.”