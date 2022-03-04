Russell Wilson Proposes to Ciara Again, Asks Her for More Babies: 'Just Give Me One More'

Are Ciara and Russell Wilson seeing more children in their futures?

The Grammy-winning artist, 36, guest hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday and was joined by her husband for the special occasion. During the show, the Seahawks quarterback, 33, surprised the "Level Up" singer with an unexpected proposal, asking his wife if she wanted to have another baby. The couple already parents to 19-month-old son Win Harrison, daughter Sienna Princess, 4, as well as son Future Zahir, 7, whom Ciara shares with ex Future.

The sweet moment happened after Ciara joked to the audience that her husband makes her extremely nervous, blushing after he gave her a large bouquet of roses.

The NFL star laughed and asked the audience, "Do you guys want me to make her more nervous?" as Ciara looked surprised. Dropping to one knee, Wilson asked, "I have a question for you. Serious question. Can we have more babies?"

Russell Wilson Proposes More Babies to Ciara as she guest hosts on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ciara laughed as her husband said, "I mean, it would be perfect. Just give me one more at least."

Continuing to giggle, the "Body Party" singer replied, "We definitely can, but we've got a little time before we get there."

Ciara added that though she has her hands full with their three kids at home, she loves seeing Wilson in "daddy mode," explaining that it's "one of the sexiest things" about him.

The couple, who have been married since 2016, recently spoke to PEOPLE about the "non-stop entertainment" with raising their children.

ciara, russell wilson

Ciara/Instagram

RELATED: Russell Wilson and Ciara Surprise Students at Their Why Not You Academy with Holiday Gifts

Ciara explained that they have a house packed with little comedians, saying, "These kids are funny. Our kids are really hilarious, and obviously the older they get, the more they think they know." While the kids "run the house" at this point, the mom confessed that baby Win is the one "leading the charge" with his siblings.

Story continues

"They say the third baby kind of moves or learns the quickest because they're trying to keep up with their siblings, and he's on it," Ciara told PEOPLE earlier this week. "He's talking really early, he's moving, he's a big baby and he's really tall, you know?"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The proud parents said it's "been amazing to see all the kids interact with each other," but that it can quickly become a "WWE match situation" among the trio. "They love each other so much, and then they also have what I call a love-fight relationship," Ciara explained. "They love to fight, but then they love each other so much at the same time, and Russ gets in the mix sometimes."

Wilson added that he's "daddy monster most of the time," and they couldn't be loving their family life more.

"It's been so much fun," Ciara gushed. "Honestly, it's been a blessing. You know, we got triple the love now."