Russell Crowe tells off-colour awards show gag about 'sodomising' actress co-star

Russell Crowe had remarks he made during a speech at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards cut from broadcast, according to reports, after he joked about ‘sodomising’ a co-star.

Crowe was on stage at the event in Sydney, when he began discussing the need for ‘sensitivity’ in the acting industry given the recent exposure of widespread sexual harassment.

However, his remarks soon veered off into the time he was being filmed ‘sodomising Jacqui McKenzie on the set of Romper Stomper‘ in 1992.

“I didn’t actually intend to do that – I was trying to keep my bits away from her bits, and she’s been given one of those pieces of elastic that the girls get when you do those scenes, which protects them from all things, and my bits and pieces were in a little canvas sack with a drawstring,” he said, to some embarrassed laughter from the audience.

View photos (Credit: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni) More

“And it wasn’t (sic) actually my desire to keep the bits apart. It wasn’t until the opening night of the film that it was pointed out by none other than Jacqui McKenzie’s beautiful late mother that we were in fact, in her mind, engaged in sodomy. Anyway, that was just a story about sensitivity!”

McKenzie herself (above right), who starred opposite Crowe in director Geoffrey Wright’s story of neo-Nazis in Australia, has spoken about ‘grubby behaviour’ she has experienced in Hollywood.

On the red carpet, prior to the event itself last night, she told Guardian Australia: “It’s not just about sexual assault and harassment, it’s bullying and bad behaviour in the industry.

“In all industries, no matter what job, gender or age, it occurs everywhere. I posted on Facebook last week about my experience… I’m really interested in effecting some change now.”

She’s since clarified the matter of Crowe’s anecdote with another post on Facebook:



Crowe has yet to comment on the incident.

Read more

Fox stops Bohemian Rhapsody production

Geoffrey Rush steps down from Australian Screen Academy

Daisy Ridley: Rumours I want to stop playing Rey are untrue