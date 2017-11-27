Russell Crowe teases possible Master and Commander sequel

It appears that Russell Crowe might be trying to ‘do a Deadpool‘ and get fans to rally behind a possible sequel to his sea-faring 2003 movie Master and Commander.

In a post on Twitter, Captain Jack Aubrey himself appeared to be drumming up support.

“For the Aubrey Maturin lovers,” he tweeted.

“I do hear whispers indeed that a second voyage is perhaps potentially pre-proposed a possibility . So O’Brian affectionate’s and aficionados , let @20thcenturyfox know of your pleasure.”

As fans may recall, a similar gambit worked out for Deadpool in 2014, when producer and writer Rhett Reese talked up leaked footage of Ryan Reynolds as the mercenary superhero.

The ensuing delight amongst fans may have been the thing that sealed the deal for the movie, which went on to be a massive hit for Fox.

A similar upsurge of support could swell around a Master and Commander sequel online, with a large community of fans being genuinely evangelistic about the movie to this day.

Directed by Peter Weir, it centred on Patrick O’Brian’s series of novels set during the Napoleonic war.

Though it’s now something of a cult hit, and despite good reviews at the time, it failed to ignite the box office, making $212 million and likely losing Miramax and Samuel Goldwyn Films a chunk of money.

It’s not the first time Crowe has appealed to fans to support a sequel.

In 2010, he was even more explicit, tweeting: “If you want a Master and Commander sequel I suggest you e-mail Tom Rothman at Fox and let him know your thoughts.”

Perhaps he’ll have more luck this time.

