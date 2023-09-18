Russell Brand: The latest on sexual assault allegations against the comedian

There have been a flurry of charges, including sexual assault, rape and emotional abuse, against comedian and actor Russell Brand over the last few days.

On Monday, the final shows on his comedy tour, "Bipolarisation," had been postponed, as London's Metropolitan Police had received another report of an alleged sexual assault, in 2003 in the city's Soho neighborhood.

Here's a look at what else has happened so far.

Friday, Sept. 15

Brand posts a video on social media in which he "absolutely" refutes allegations of sexual misconduct before they're reported.

"I've received two extremely disturbing letters, or a letter and an email, one from a mainstream media TV company, one from a newspaper, listing a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks." He says that "these allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies. And as I've written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous. Now during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual."

It's reported that Brand, who doesn't name a specific outlet, will be the subject of the U.K. investigative show Dispatches on Saturday night. He said that he feels "attacked" and that the allegations are coordinated.

Saturday, Sept. 16

The allegations go public.

In a joint investigation between the Times of London and TV station Channel 4's documentary team, four women allege in a newspaper story and in a 90-minute documentary that Brand sexually assaulted or raped them between 2006 and 2013. One woman said she was only 16 when she engaged in an "emotionally and sexually abusive relationship" with Brand, who was in his 30s. She described a situation where he caused her to choke when he "forced his penis down her throat." Another woman said Brand raped her at his Los Angeles home in 2012.

Brand's talent agency cuts ties with him.

The Get Him to the Greek star's profile disappeared from the Tavistock Wood website. The company also released a statement: "Russell Brand categorically and vehemently denied the allegation made in 2020, but we now believe we were horribly misled by him," a spokesperson for the company told USA Today on Sunday. "TW has terminated all professional ties to Brand."

The comedian performs in public.

Despite the allegations, Brand takes the stage to perform his show "Bipolarisation" at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre. He thanks his fans for their support, and the crowd of about 2,000 people give him a standing ovation, the Telegraph reported.

Sunday, Sept. 17

London's Metropolitan Police call for potential victims of Brand to come forward.

"We are aware of media reporting of a series of allegations of sexual assault," law enforcement officials said in a statement. "We have not received any reports in relation to this. If anyone believes they have been the victim of a sexual assault, no matter how long ago, we would encourage them to contact police."

At the same time, other news organizations, including the BBC, say they are investigating Brand.

Women's charity ends its association with Brand.

The U.K.'s Trevi Women & Children's Charity puts out a statement: "We have ended our association with Russell Brand and the Stay Free Foundation."

Comedian London Hughes says Brand had a reputation.

Hughes recalled having signed with Brand's agent and being warned to stay away from him. "I was told unprovoked that I shouldn't sleep with him under any circumstances, as he likes to pursue women, have sex with them," she wrote on social media. "But as soon as he had sex with them, they'd made him feel sick and he didn't want to be around them anymore, so he would have them fired, or dropped from the agency… it had happened several times in the past. I was 22 at the time, did what I was told and completely avoided him."

I was newly signed with Russell’s agent at the height of his career, I was a HUGE fan of the man… So excited to meet him! But my first day at the agency i was told unprovoked that I shouldn’t sleep with him under any circumstances, as he likes to pursue women, have sex with them — London Hughes (@TheLondonHughes) September 17, 2023

But as soon as he had sex with them, they’d made him feel sick and he didn’t want to be around them anymore, so he would have them fired, or dropped from the agency… it had happened several times in the past. I was 22 at the time, did what I was told and completely avoided him. — London Hughes (@TheLondonHughes) September 17, 2023

Interviews with women talking about him negatively resurface.

In them, Brand's ex-wife Katy Perry describes him as "very controlling" in a 2013 interview with Vogue. "I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can't necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day. I let go and I was like: This isn't because of me; this is beyond me. So I have moved on from that."

Singer Dannii Minogue went further.

"He is completely crazy and a bit of a vile predator," she told the Mirror in 2006, according to the Independent. "I certainly don't think he has cured his sex addiction, that's for sure. He wouldn't take no for an answer. [...] He always goes that step too far. Never quite far enough to slap his face, but usually too far."

Brand's book deal is suspended.

"These are very serious allegations and in the light of them, Bluebird has taken the decision to pause all future publishing with Russell Brand," a representative for Bluebird, an imprint of publisher Pan Macmillan, said in a statement. An updated version of the star's Recovery: Freedom From Our Addictions had been scheduled to be published in May.

Report says Brand was dropped from Comedy Central Roast Battle because he was accused on-camera of being a "sexual predator."

He was "repeatedly" accused of being a "sexual predator" during his stint as a judge, which lasted just one season. His fellow judge Katherine Ryan is reportedly the person who put him on blast, although he comments were not included in the final edit of the show, according to a Deadline report, citing three sources.

Story developing...