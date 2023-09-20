Russell Brand Allegations Show Media Industry Should Not Be ‘Complacent’ Says BBC Boss Tim Davie

K.J. Yossman
0

BBC boss Tim Davie has said the Russell Brand controversy shows that media companies can’t be “complacent.”

The BBC is currently investigating following allegations that comedian Brand raped and sexually assaulted four women.

More from Variety

More to come…

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Recommended Stories