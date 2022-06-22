Rupert Murdoch, Jerry Hall Divorcing After Six Years of Marriage

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall are divorcing after six years of marriage.

The 91-year-old media mogul and the 65-year-old model tied the knot in 2016. It was Murdoch’s fourth marriage. He was previously married to Wendi Deng from 1999 to 2013; Anna Maria Torv from 1967 to 1999; and Patricia Booker, from 1956 to 1967. Hall had been married to Mick Jagger, the rock star and lead singer of the Rolling Stones.

During the marriage, Murdoch orchestrated the sale of most of 21st Century Fox to The Walt Disney Company in 2019 in a deal valued at $71.3 billion. However, he continues to serve as chairman of Fox Corporation, a publicly traded entity that owns Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox Television Stations, Fox News, Fox Business and Fox Sports. Through News Corporation, the publishing empire at which he remains executive chairman, Murdoch controls The Wall Street Journal, The Sun and book publisher HarperCollins. Murdoch is considered to be one of the leading forces in media and entertainment, known for his swashbuckling persona and embrace of conservative politics.

Hall is a supermodel who also acted in such films as Tim Burton’s “Batman” and starred as Mrs. Robinson in a Broadway production of “The Graduate.” In 2021, Murdoch and Hall appeared at Tavern on the Green for a 90th birthday celebration for the mogul, where they were joined by media titans Barry Diller and Peter Chernin, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell and News Corp. CEO Robert Thomson, among others.

The separation is not believed to significantly impact Murdoch’s stake in any of his media holdings. The New York Times first reported that Hall and Murdoch were divorcing. A spokesperson for Murdoch declined to comment.

