RuPaul's Drag Race icon Stacy Layne Matthews admitted to hospital: 'Please send positive vibes'

RuPaul's Drag Race season 3 queen Stacy Layne Matthews has been admitted to the hospital for an unspecified — but seemingly serious — condition.

According to a post on the performer's official Facebook page Wednesday, the Back Swamp, N.C. native received treatment for unknown reasons earlier this week.

"Yesterday Stacy was admitted into the Hospital. I'm asking everyone to please lift her name in Prayer and if you do not Pray, I'm asking that you please send postive [sic] vibes her way," read a statement alongside a photo of Stacy laying in a hospital bed.

Following the Facebook post, Stacy updated her Instagram account with an encouraging message on Thursday, writing, "Thank you for all the messages and donations. I love you guys. Thanks for those who stuck around me and didn't give up on me."

"Well. With all that is going on. This is my current situation. Thank you to those who have reached out. Positive vibes!!!" Stacy wrote in the caption of another photo of her laying down in bed with a breathing tube attached to her nostrils.

Days before her hospitalization, Stacy shared a screenshot of her Venmo handle, and asked her followers for support.

"Can someone help me get a hotel room for a few nights?" she asked. "I have to get out of here. Mentally I'm not ok. Anyone?"

Matthews previously asked her followers to say a prayer for her as she sought treatment for a health condition in 2021. She also hinted at retiring from drag amid struggles with finances and housing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Stacy finished the third season of the Emmy-winning competition series in eighth place back in 2011, winning fans for her popularization of the word "Henny" (which later became her nickname) as well as her performance in the season 3 Snatch Game as Oscar-winning actress Mo'Nique.

Since competing on season 3, Stacy made subsequent appearances on RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 4 during the "Super Girl Groups, Henny!" musical challenge and in a small role as a court stenographer in the All Stars 4 "Jersey Justice" episode.

