Run the World Star Exits Ahead of Season 2 Over Vaccine Mandate

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ryan Schwartz
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Andrea Bordeaux
    American actress and model

Run the World‘s central quartet will now be a trio.

Andrea Bordeaux, who starred as Ella during Season 1 of the critically acclaimed Starz comedy, is exiting the series ahead of Season 2 after failing to comply with the production’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, Deadline reports.

More from TVLine

Run the World production company Lionsgate Television requires that cast and crew members who work in Zone A are fully vaccinated. Per Deadline, Lionsgate was in conversations with Bordeaux regarding her concerns about the mandate and offered “reasonable ways to accommodate them.” But alas, a “workable solution” did not pan out and Bordeaux chose to walk away from the show.

The role of Ella is not expected to be recast. It remains unclear how the show intends to address her departure upon its eventual return.

Starz renewed Run the World for a second season in August, while appointing Rachelle Williams — whose credits include Love Life, mixed-ish and Survivor’s Remorse — as its new showrunner. The series follows “a group of smart, funny, and vibrant thirty-something Black women” — played in Season 1 by Bordeaux, Amber Stevens West, Bresha Webb and Corbin Reid — “who live, work and play in Harlem,” per the official logline. “As they strive for world domination, they each navigate career highs and lows, hookups and heartbreaks that causes them to re-evaluate who they are and where they are going. At its core, it’s an authentic and unapologetic show about enviable friendship and not only surviving but thriving together.”

Will you miss Ella when Run the World returns for Season 2? Hit the comments with your reactions to her departure.

Launch Gallery: 2021 in Review: The 20 Best Shows

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com: Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Newsletter

Recommended Stories

  • Roche says aiming to provide clarity on Alzheimer's drug efficacy

    Roche said ongoing trials of Alzheimer's disease drug candidate gantenerumab are designed to provide unequivocal results on efficacy as controversy continues in the United States over the benefits of a rival's approved drug. "Our strategy is to deliver unequivocal efficacy," the head of Roche's pharmaceuticals division, William Anderson, told journalists in a call covering 2021 results. U.S. Medicare plans to sharply limit coverage of Biogen's already-approved Aduhelm drug for the brain-wasting disease, deepening a debate over the evidence of its usefulness.

  • ‘The Boondocks’ Reboot Scrapped at HBO Max

    “The Boondocks” reboot series has been scrapped at HBO Max, Variety has learned. In September 2019, HBO Max ordered a two-season revival of the animated series before the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service had even launched. The 24 new “The Boondocks” episodes were set to launch on HBO Max in Fall 2020. The original series is currently […]

  • German vaccine commission backs Novavax COVID vaccine for adults

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's expert panel on vaccine use on Thursday recommended Novavax's protein-based COVID-19 vaccine for basic immunisation for people over 18, in a push to win over the more than 15% of German adults still not fully vaccinated. The high-profile advisory group known as STIKO said a booster shot should still be given with an mRNA vaccine, and particularly vulnerable people should also receive a second booster with an mRNA vaccine. Novavax's recombinant protein vaccine uses a more established technology than mRNA, the novel method behind the two most commonly used COVID-19 vaccines in Germany - from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

  • Benefits of combining COVID booster and flu vaccine

    New studies show combining the COVID booster with the yearly flu vaccine can be a safe and effective way to get more people protection against both diseases.

  • ‘Indemnity’ Review: South African Fugitive Thriller Has the Swagger, But Not the Script

    As a perennially popular international filming location — its varied landscapes standing in for everywhere from the Sahara to the French Riviera — South Africa has provided the anonymous backdrop for many a slick big-budget action thriller over the years. Rarer are films from the country’s own industry that aspire to equivalent commercial thrills, which […]

  • As Ptolemy Grey, Samuel L. Jackson Seeks Miracle Memory Cure, Hidden Treasure — Watch Apple TV+ Trailer

    In a first teaser trailer for The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, the titular character (played by Samuel L. Jackson) is reminded to be careful what you wish for, as he seeks out a miraculous memory cure. Jackson stars as Ptolemy Grey, an ailing man tossed aside by his family and friends so cruelly, even […]

  • SNAP Schedule 2022: February Payments

    Most of the first SNAP benefits of the new year have already been paid out, which means many families are planning their February payments. See: Social Security Schedule: When the First COLA...

  • The all-new Amazon series ‘Reacher’ is out now—here’s how to watch

    'Reacher' is now streaming on Amazon Prime. Here's how to watch the new series based on Lee Child's 'Jack Reacher' novels.

  • Sarah Palin, New York Times clash at start of trial

    One-time Republican vice presidential candidate and former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin went to trial against the New York Times on Thursday, in a highly anticipated defamation case that could test long-standing protections for American news media. Palin is suing over a 2017 editorial that incorrectly linked her political rhetoric to a 2011 Arizona mass shooting that left six dead and Congresswoman Gabby Giffords seriously wounded - and which the newspaper later corrected. Palin's lawyer in his opening statement told jurors Palin was fighting an "uphill battle" as she tries to show the editorial reflected a disregard of the facts and what he called the Times’ "history of bias" toward her and other Republicans. The Times' lawyer countered in his opening statement that the editorial sought to hold both Democrats and Republicans responsible for inflammatory rhetoric, and said the newspaper acted "as quickly as possible" to correct its mistake.To win, Palin must convince the jury that the Times acted with "actual malice," meaning it knew the editorial was false or had reckless disregard for the truth. BOUTROUS JR: “This case is very significant….” Theodore Boutrous Jr. is a noted Los Angeles-based litigator, who said the trial could prove to be a test of a landmark case from over 50 years ago.“She's arguing that another New York Times case, New York Times versus Sullivan from the U.S. Supreme Court in 1964, should be ultimately overturned in this case and swept aside, which would be a monumental change in the law that would be extraordinarily harmful to freedom of the press in this country." The Times has not suffered a loss in a defamation case in more than half a century – and Boutrous says Palin has a tough case to prove. “There has to be proof that the journalist acted, knowing what they were publishing was false, before you can get a defamation verdict against them. Because otherwise it will make reporters too cautious, too worried if any little mistake can give rise to a multimillion dollar judgment. That's the principle that's at stake here." The trial’s start was delayed by more than two weeks because Palin tested positive for the coronavirus. She has publicly said she will not get the COVID-19 vaccine. Palin is seeking unspecified damages from the Times for alleged harm to her reputation.

  • Rihanna Posted A New Baby Bump Picture After Revealing That She's Pregnant And Welcoming A Child With A$AP Rocky

    "How the gang pulled up to black history month."View Entire Post ›

  • Sundance-winning doc 'Descendant' goes inside discovery of slave ship Clotilda — and makes a case for reparations

    "Descendant" co-producer Kern Jackson talks about the award-winning Sundance documentary that examines the discovery of the Clotilda slave ship.

  • And Just Like That writer slams John Corbett for lying about involvement

    And Just Like That's creator has slammed actor John Corbett for lying about Aidan Shaw being involved in Sex And The City revival.

  • CNN's Jake Tapper grills WarnerMedia CEO on 'perception' that Chris Cuomo 'blew the place up'

    CNN's Jake Tapper grills WarnerMedia CEO on 'perception' that Chris Cuomo 'blew the place up'

  • AT&T, Discovery CEOs Grilled About Jeff Zucker’s “Unfortunate” CNN Exit

    AT&T CEO John Stankey, who currently oversees WarnerMedia and CNN, and Discovery CEO David Zaslav, who will assume oversight of WarnerMedia and CNN in just a few months, on Friday were grilled about former CNN chief Jeff Zucker’s exit. The two men were interviewed separately by CNBC from Pebble Beach, California, where the telecom giant […]

  • Yellowstone Ropes Itself a Season 5 Renewal — Plus, Two Cast Members Upped to Series-Regular Status

    As if Yellowstone could really come to an end just when Beth got Jamie exactly where she wants him — well, short of the grave, anyway. Taylor Sheridan’s hit drama has officially rustled up a Season 5 renewal, Paramount Network announced Thursday. Even before the pickup was official, it was a fait accompli. The Season […]

  • Jersey Shore: Pet psychic tells Angelina that husband Chris is acting like a dog

    Angelina Pivarnick's dog Peanut spilled the tea on her husband during the Feb. 3 episode of 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation.'

  • The Writers Of “And Just Like That” Dragged John Corbett For Lying About Aidan Appearing In The Show And Said He Should Be “Writing Personal Apology Notes” After Letting Fans Down

    Carrie’s “one that got away” is still very much “away.”View Entire Post ›

  • The case for setting that 'Justified' revival in space - and also just making it 'Star Wars'

    Yes, he’s more than flexed his comedic chops along the way (we will forever mourn the cancellation of Santa Clarita Diet), but you wouldn’t be entirely remiss to say that Timothy Olyphant has become known for playing a certain type. A certain gun-slinging, man-of-few-words, cowboy hat rim-down-over-his-face kind of type. It started in the HBO period western Deadwood, then was refined into high art on FX’s acclaimed modern day western Justified, where Olyphant brought to life the gruff, trigger-f

  • Unmasking Of Rudy Giuliani On Fox’s ‘The Masked Singer’ Prompts Judges Ken Jeong & Robin Thicke To Walk Off In Protest

    EXCLUSIVE, SPOILER ALERT: Rudy Giuliani was unmasked as an exiting costumed contestant in last week’s taping of the first Season 7 episode of Fox’s popular primetime series The Masked Singer. Deadline hears that as soon as they saw Giuliani, judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke quickly left the stage in protest. The show is known […]

  • ‘Ghosts’ Has Become Such a Big Hit That Even CBS Execs Are Surprised: ‘TikTok Is Blowing Up!’

    “Ghosts” may be the unlikeliest comedy hit in recent CBS history. It’s a single-camera half-hour, adapted from a cult U.K. series, and it’s not from Chuck Lorre. Yet the show, which was just renewed for a second season, has already become a breakout for the Eye network, averaging 8.1 million viewers season-to-date, and improving its […]