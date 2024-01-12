Rumor Killer On Roman Reigns’ Status For WWE Elimination Chamber

A match between Roman Reigns and The Rock is reportedly not planned for WWE Elimination Chamber.

Since The Rock made a surprise appearance at WWE RAW: Day One, fans have buzzed about the potential dream match between Roman Reigns and The Rock. “The Great One” ended his RAW appearance with a tease of the bout by questioning whether he should sit at the head of the table.

There has been plenty of speculation that the two stars could clash at WWE Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia. Clearly, this would be a major match on the road to WrestleMania 40.

However, in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Roman Reigns is not scheduled for WWE Elimination Chamber. Meltzer noted that there are currently no plans for him to be added to the event.

A match between Reigns and The Rock was in the plans for WrestleMania 39 at one point. But the bout wound up not happening. Reigns instead defeated Cody Rhodes at the event.

WrestleZone will provide more information as it becomes available.

