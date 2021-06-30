Rumer Willis Slams Body Shamers Who Said She's 'Too Skinny': 'I Was Left Really Bummed'

rumer willis/ instagram Rumer Willis

Rumer Willis is taking a stand against body shaming.

After getting negative comments about her weight on Instagram, the 32-year-old actress called out her body shamers for saying that she's "too skinny" and that she needs "to eat."

"I know I don't need to do this but in an effort to spread some awareness and shed some light on body shaming tactics I felt the need to share," Willis wrote in her Instagram Story on Wednesday. "After the barrage of some really inappropriate comments left on my pic I posted yesterday I was left really bummed cause I was really enjoying the silly pics I took. It was a weird angle that even made me feel like I looked smaller than I do in real life."

The daughter of actors Demi Moore and Bruce Willis emphasized that people should not be commenting on her body.

"Even though you may think it's your job or even your right to leave your unfiltered thoughts or judgements about my body for me and others to read…it's not," she said.

Willis also pointed out that leaving negative comments on a person's Instagram account is not a helpful way to confront them about eating habits.

"If I was really struggling with any kind of food issues (which I'm gratefully not) coming for me in my comments and telling me how I'm too skinny or I need to eat is absolutely not helpful and extremely body shaming," she said. "If you were actually concerned for my health and welfare or anyone you think may be actually struggling send them a dm and have a private conversation and really ask how they are doing and if they would like support instead of posting inflammatory public comments."

The Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood actress ended her post by warning that "body shaming of any kind is something I will not stand for."

An hour after her post, Willis added a video of herself eating kiwi with the caption, "Bye trolls."

Willis has previously spoken out about dealing with body shaming as a teenager after moving to Hollywood with her parents. As the child of celebrities, she found herself targeted by gossip blogs.

"They said I had a huge jaw. They said I had a ′potato head,' " the actress told HuffPost in 2019. "When you're 14 or 15, I didn't really understand having value in myself yet. My mind went to, 'Okay, so if I get skinny or if I dress the right way or present myself very hyper-sexually and dress this way, then I'll be valued.' "

"So much for me became wrapped up in that my value set is based on what other people think of me, and had nothing to do with what I thought about myself," she added.

Willis said that her mom, Moore, taught her to ignore the criticism.

"I definitely talked to my mom, and her thing was always, you can't read the comments," Willis said. "You could post the most beautiful picture about how you've gone and you're helping kids or you're giving your time and someone will still find a way to rag on you."