Rum Jungle Announce 2024 Regional Australian Tour

Newcastle-based band Rum Jungle is set to embark on a regional tour across Australia, performing for fans in 22 major cities from Adelaide and the Gold Coast to regional Wagga, Townsville, and Torquay.

The tour comes on the heels of their latest single, “Did The Morning Let You Down,” and their critically acclaimed EP, Hold Me In The Water. This EP has catapulted the band to new heights, culminating in sold-out shows in major cities and a successful stint in the UK.

Rum Jungle – ‘Did The Morning Let You Down’

Rum Jungle’s regional tour is a testament to their rising popularity and dedication to reaching fans in all corners of the country. The four-piece band from Newcastle, affectionately known as “Newy,” is known for their energetic performances and catchy tunes that resonate with a broad audience.

Tickets for this highly anticipated tour are on sale now. Fans eager to catch Rum Jungle live can visit the band’s website for more information and to purchase tickets.

This tour promises to be a memorable experience. Check out the tour dates and details below to see when Rum Jungle will be rocking a city near you.

Don’t miss out on the chance to see one of Australia’s most exciting bands live in concert!

Rum Jungle Australian Tour 2024

Friday, 19th July – Adelaide Showground, Kaurna Lands, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, 20th July – Beach Hotel, Bundjalung Lands, Byron Bay, NSW

Sunday, 21st July – Miami Marketta, Gubbi Gubbi Lands, Gold Coast, QLD

Thursday, 25th July – UC Hub, Ngunnawal Lands, Canberra, ACT

Friday, 26th July – King St Bandroom, Awabakal Lands, Newcastle, NSW

Saturday, 27th July – Ocean View Beach Club, Darkingjung Lands, Wamberal, NSW

Thursday, 1st August – Jungle Duke Hotel, Wiradjuri Lands, Wagga Wagga, NSW

Friday, 2nd August – Marlin Hotel, Yuin Country, Ulladulla, NSW

Saturday, 3rd August – Avalon RSL, Eora Lands, Avalon, NSW

Thursday, 8th August – Haba, Bunurong Lands, Rye, VIC

Friday, 9th August – Torquay Hotel, Wadawurrung Lands, Torquay, VIC

Saturday, 10th August – Volta, Dja Dja Wurrung Lands, Ballarat, VIC

Friday, 16th August – Solbar, Kabi Kabi Lands, Maroochydore, QLD

Saturday, 17th August – Cleveland Sands Hotel, Quandamooka Lands, Redlands, QLD

Thursday, 22nd August – Seabreeze Hotel, Yuwibara Lands, Mackay, QLD

Friday, 23rd August – Otherwise, Bindal Lands, Townsville, QLD

Saturday, 24th August – Edge Hill Tavern, Yirrganydji Lands, Cairns, QLD

Friday, 30th August – The River, Wadandi Country, Margaret River, WA

Saturday, 31st August – Indian Ocean Hotel, Nyoongar Lands, Scarborough, WA

Sunday, 1st September – YMCA HQ, Whadjuk Noongar Lands, Perth, WA

Friday, 6th September – Republic Bar, muwinina Lands, Hobart, TAS

Saturday, 7th September – Royal Oak Hotel, palawa Lands, Launceston, TAS

Tickets via the band’s website

