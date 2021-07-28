Ruby Rose details ER visit for 'serious' surgical complications

Ruby Rose had to go to the ER this week due to post-surgery complications, but finding a hospital that would take her was a challenge.

The former Batwoman actress, 35, detailed the experience on Instagram, explaining that the procedure, for an unspecified need, "went well," but she had "a few complications" and I had "to go to the hospital."

The Australian star, also of Orange Is the New Black fame, said by the time she determined that an ER trip would be necessary and it to be imminent, she called an ambulance. However, it then "took hours to find a hospital that would be able to take me — or anyone" due to COVID overcrowding.

Ruby Rose says "serious" surgical complications necessitated a trip to the ER. However, it took hours to get there, via ambulance, because hospitals were so overcrowded. (Screenshot: Ruby Rose via Instagram)

She said her condition was "quite serious," so she "stuck it out for a little bit longer" and was "lucky enough to get accepted by a hospital after a bit of a standoff."

Rose, who got emotional describing the situation, called all the frontline workers "amazing."

The California-based star urged people to "please stay safe" and "get vaccinated if you can. Please. It's just… it doesn't need to be this hard for everyone and I just can't imagine all the other people that are having way more, way, way more serious situations happening right now."

Rose said she was resuming a social media hiatus, but told her followers, "I love you all and take care of yourselves."

Los Angeles County health officials reported over 2,000 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with hospitalizations on the rise due to the contagious Delta variant. There were 825 people hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 745 on July 26.

On Tuesday, the CDC recommended that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in public in areas of the U.S. where COVID-19 is spreading fastest.