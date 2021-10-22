Ruby Rose's former 'Batwoman' colleagues respond to her allegations: 'Entirely made up and never happened'

Ruby Rose starred in TV's Batwoman in 2019 and 2020. (Photo: Phillip Faraone/WireImage)

Former Batwoman employees are responding to Ruby Rose's allegations of terrible working conditions on the show's set, which she made on her Instagram Story. In a series of posts on Wednesday, she explained that she left the show in 2020, after just one season as the superhero.

On Thursday, actor Dougray Scott, who played her character's father during and after Rose's time on the show, issued a statement condemning her comments, specifically the ones about him, in which she accused him of having "[verbally] abused women," coming and going when he wanted and, overall, being "a nightmare."

"I absolutely and completely refute the defamatory and damaging claims made against me by [Ruby Rose]; they are entirely made up and never happened," Scott wrote in a statement to TVLine. "As Warner Bros. Television has stated, they decided not to exercise the option to engage Ruby for Season 2… based on multiple complaints about her workplace behaviour."

His response referenced the statement Warner Bros. Television Group provided to Yahoo Entertainment when Rose first made the allegations: "Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for Season 2 of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned."

Another Batwoman cast member who disagreed with Rose's take on the show was Camrus Johnson, who plays Luke Fox. He tweeted late Wednesday that he felt compelled to respond to Rose's comments.

"But yea fam, she was fired," Johnson said. "And it is VERY hard to be fired when you're the lead. Imagine what u have to do for that 2 happen."

Batfam ya know I couldn’t go the whole day without saying something! I love y’all, don’t think I haven’t seen all the love today. But yea fam, she was fired. And it is VERY hard to be fired when you’re the lead. Imagine what u have to do for that 2 happenhttps://t.co/XwdvjpP9wv — Camrus Johnson (@CamrusJ) October 21, 2021

Meanwhile, Comic Book Resources obtained a lengthy statement from a former production assistant on the show — now the founder and CEO of Constellate Films — who called Rose's season on Batwoman a "reign of cruelty." He said that while the crew was dedicated and hardworking, Rose had regularly showed up late without knowing her lines and treated the crew members poorly, as though they were beneath her.

"She stormed off set, she yelled at people, and whenever she interacted with any of us production assistants, we were disregarded as the trash we picked up," he said.