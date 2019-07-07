Royal Fans! Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice Dance While Attending Céline Dion Concert in London

That’s the way it is!

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice had a dance party on Friday as they attended the British Summer Time Hyde Park concert.

The two sisters, who are Queen Elizabeth‘s granddaughters, were spotted smiling throughout the evening — and were seen dancing during headliner Céline Dion’s performance.

Beatrice, who was joined by boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, wore a chic belted Alexander McQueen dress, while her sister opted for a graphic print dress, which she paired with some statement-making black sunglasses.

Following the performance, the Canadian singer shared that she “had an amazing time” performing for the crowd.

“London, we had an amazing time last night! Thank you for all the love 🙏 . Can’t wait to see you again soon!” she wrote, adding a heart emoji, alongside a slideshow of images from the show.

In the months since Beatrice, 30, made her first public appearance with the 34-year-old multi-millionaire property tycoon in March, the couple has frequently been spotted out and about.

“She’s completely head over heels,” an insider recently told PEOPLE.

