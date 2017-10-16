Roy Dotrice Dies: Tony Winner & ‘Amadeus’ Actor Was 94

Roy Dotrice, who played Leopold Mozart in Best Picture Oscar winner Amadeus and won a Tony Award for Best Actor in A Moon for the Misbegotten, died today in London. He was 94. His family confirmed the news in a statement.

A chameleon-like character actor, Dotrice launched his 55-year career with roles in such TV dramas as Escape and Treasure Island in the late 1950s and in 1965 co-starred as King Edward IV in the BBC’s Royal Shakespeare Company miniseries The War of the Roses. He continued to work mostly in British TV through the ’60s and made his Broadway debut in the solo show Brief Lives, which had a brief run in December 1967. The show had another Main Stem run in 1974.

He continued to work in film and TV through the 1970s, including lead roles in the BBC’s Misleading Cases and playing Charles Dickens in Dickens of London.

Born in Guernsey, in the Channel Islands, Dotrice returned to Broadway to star in A Life (1980) and Kingdoms (1981) and appeared in numerous U.S. TV drama series including Magnum, P.I., Remington Steele and Hart to Hart before landing his signature role in Amadeus, playing the father and teacher of Tom Hulce’s Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The film won eight Oscars including Best Picture.

On Broadway, Dotrice starred opposite Rosemary Harris in a 1985 revival of Noël Coward’s Hay Fever and with Lindsay Crouse in a 1991 revival of Harold Pinter’s The Homecoming. His last Broadway show, in 2000, was Eugene O’Neill’s A Moon for the Misbegotten, in which he appeared with Gabriel Byrne and Cherry Jones. He won the show’s only Tony among four nominations that year, including Best Revival of a Play.

Dotrice continued working in TV and film well into the 2010s, most recently appearing as Hallyne in two Game of Thrones episodes. His series credits also include multiple episodes of Life Begins, Madigan Man, Mr. and Mrs. Smith and playing Father Barrett in Picket Fences.

Related stories

CBS Re-Ups With Broadway's Tony Awards Through 2026 Under New Deal

Do You Believe? 'The Cher Show' Bio-Musical Headed To Broadway

'Dear Evan Hansen': 'Hello, Dolly!'s Taylor Trensch Set For Title Role After Noah Galvin Steps In For 2 Months