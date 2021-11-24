Rough day for 'Jeopardy!' contestant leads to one of the lowest scores of all time

Jeopardy! contestant Matt King gained notoriety after appearing on Tuesday’s show, but probably not for the reason he would like. The lawyer from Lewisville, Texas, started the game strong, but ultimately finished with -$6,400.

While contestants in the past have struggled mightily with categories pertaining to football, that category was where King excelled. He quickly accrued $2,400, but finished the night with only eight correct responses and ten wrong answers. Unfortunately his deficit score made him ineligible for Final Jeopardy!.

“Matt, I'm afraid you took your swings,” said host Ken Jennings prior to Final Jeopardy!. “That's a strategy. It didn't always pay off. You were close so many times, but we're gonna have to say goodbye to you here. You'll finish in third place with $1,000.”

Matt went down swinging. I have to respect that. ✊🏾 #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/2ceUOiYoc4 — Baldwyn English (@benglishjr) November 24, 2021

Matt was out there playing like me at home lol. #Jeopardy — Desi (@desipoo26) November 24, 2021

Fans could relate to King’s struggles. Many took to Twitter to offer their support and respect to the contestant. Several fans also wondered if his low score was a record of some sort.

I wonder what the largest deficit someone has faced after Double Jeopardy. Matt just ended with -$6,400. Can't say I remember seeing too many with a bigger one than that. #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/9sVpurBfPG — Lucas Howe (@LucasEatWorld) November 24, 2021

The lowest recorded score on the show occurred just this past summer, during guest host Lavar Burton’s debut. Contestant Patrick Pearce finished the game with -$7,400, breaking contestant Stephanie Hull's previous record of -$6,800 from 2015. King’s score, however, was low enough to tie him for third place alongside 2012 Christy Gibson.

