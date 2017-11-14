    Rotten Tomatoes face backlash over delayed release of Justice League score

    Rotten Tomatoes has taken an unusual step to work itself into the pre-release build-up for ‘Justice League’ – but the move hasn’t done down well with everyone.

    While initial social media reactions to ‘Justice League’ have been mostly positive though somewhat middling, full length reviews for the Warner Bros/DC superhero team up movie from director Zack Snyder (with uncredited reshoots by Joss Whedon) will not go live until this evening.

    However, Rotten Tomatoes have announced they will not be revealing the film’s score until Thursday.

    This is far from the norm for the predominant reviews aggregator, and would seem designed to both tie into fan anticipation for ‘Justice League,’ and to build a greater sense of significance to the RT rating.

    Many critics and commentators are not happy about this, and have voiced their feelings on Twitter (beware of some strong language ahead):

    Some DC fans have suggested in the past that Rotten Tomatoes is in some way biased against DC movies, because of the low scores for ‘Man of Steel’ (55%), ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice’ (27%) and ‘Suicide Squad’ (26%).

    However, this is to overlook the fact the Rotten Tomatoes is not itself a critical outlet, but collates its score from reviews published by prominent outlets online. It’s also worth noting that the site is owned by Flixster Inc, who are in turn owned by Warner Bros.

    In any case, the last DC movie, ‘Wonder Woman,’ is one of the highest-scoring superhero movies at Rotten Tomatoes, with 92%.

    ‘Justice League’ opens in cinemas on Friday, 17 November.

