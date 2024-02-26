Ross and Rocky Lynch of the Driver Era Plot North American Tour (EXCLUSIVE)
Los Angeles-based duo the Driver Era is hitting the road for a 17-city tour across North America.
With over three albums to date, brothers Ross and Rocky Lynch will again begin touring on April 2 in Pittsburgh’s Roxian Theatre and hit venues in New York, New Jersey, Quebec and more before wrapping in Toronto on May 8.
Tickets for the trek will be available to the general public starting March 1 at 10 a.m. local time with additional presales will begin Feb. 27.
The Live Nation-produced jaunt follows their headlining tour in 2022, and sold-out shows in New York City’s Pier 17 and at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. The latter resulted in their first concert film and live album, “Live At the Greek.”
In the last week, the indie pop artists released their first single of 2024, “Get Off My Phone,” on the heels of their funk-infused “Rumors.” The pair have also expanded internationally in the last year, playing various international festivals such as Mad Cool Festival in Spain, Pinkpop in the Netherlands, Rock Werchter in Belgium and Lollapalooza Paris, among others.
Even before their debut as a duo in 2018, Ross and Rocky were performing as a part of their family band, R5. Ross is also an actor, starring in Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” the biopic “My Friend Dahmer” and more. He was also most recently featured in the music video for Troye Sivan’s “One Of Your Girls.”
ROSS & ROCKY LYNCH PRESENT THE DRIVER ERA: LIVE ON TOUR DATES:
Tue Apr 02 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre
Sat Apr 06 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Mon Apr 08 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Wed Apr 10 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
Thu Apr 11 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha
Tue Apr 16 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal
Thu Apr 18 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
Fri Apr 19 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Sat Apr 20 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
Tue Apr 23 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
Thu Apr 25 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater
Fri Apr 26 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre
Tue Apr 30 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount
Thu May 02 – Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Fri May 03 – Hampton, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Mon May 06 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
Wed May 08 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
