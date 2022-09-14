Rosie O’Donnell says 'society has changed' in the 30 years since 'A League of Their Own' didn't address sexuality

On Late Night With Seth Meyers Tuesday, Rosie O’Donnell spoke about why the hit 1992 film A League of Their Own and its director Penny Marshall failed to address the sexuality of some of the players, some of whom were part of the LGBTQ community.

“Society has changed so much, people don’t realize,” O’Donnell said. “They say, ‘Why didn’t Penny add that?’ Well, in 1991 when we were shooting it, nobody was out. K.D. Lang wasn’t out, right? I mean, it was a different time.”

O’Donnell also spoke about meeting some of the players who played in the league on which the film was based.

“We would meet the original members of the Peaches,”O’Donnell said, and they’d be like, you know, 88, and say, ‘This is my, um, roommate, Betsy.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, hi, Betsy. Obviously you played shortstop.’ She was like, ‘Yeah, I did.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, and how long have you guys been roommates?’ ‘Oh, 52 years.’ You know?”