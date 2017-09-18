Rosie O'Donnell's Ex-Wife Michelle Rounds' Autopsy Complete, Cause of Death Pending

The autopsy for Michelle Rounds, ex-wife of Rosie O'Donnell, has been completed, a spokesperson for the Orange County Medical Examiner's office in Florida tells ET.



According to the spokesperson, the cause of death is pending.



"At this point, the doctor has pended the case," the spokesperson explained. "There was no trauma to the body, but the doctor wanted to do further laboratory tests before she made a decision."



"Talking about any case, we do toxicology testing on almost every decedent that comes through our office," the spokesperson added. "It's one of those things that when the doctor pends it usually means they are looking at, was it natural causes, or was it an accidental death or a suicide depending on the results of the testing."



As ET previously reported, Rounds died unexpectedly at her home last week. She was 46.



"I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy," O'Donnell said in a statement to ET. "Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife Krista, and their child."



The pair broke up in 2014, and share a 4-year-old daughter together, Dakota.



Hear more in the video below.

